Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail

Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail

Hungama Music Pro subscription can be availed only by active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2020 14:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail

Tata Sky mobile app subscribers will get this new benefit

Highlights
  • Hungama Music Pro subscription is worth Rs. 99 per month
  • Tata Sky mobile app is available for Android and iOS users
  • Hungama Music Pro offers unlimited offline downloads

Tata Sky mobile app subscribers will now get additional Hungama Music premium content access for free. Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ will get Hungama Music Pro subscription, worth Rs. 99 per month, at no extra cost. Hungama Music offers access to 15 million songs and music videos. With the new Hungama Music Pro subscription, Tata Sky Mobile app users with active Tata Sky Music and Music+ subscription get premium features like an ad-free experience and unlimited offline downloads.

The new Hungama Music Pro subscription can be activated only by subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+. These subscribers need to click on the music content listings on the home page of the Tata Sky mobile app. Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscribers will be redirected to the Hungama Music app with Pro subscription assigned automatically. It is important to download the Hungama Music app from beforehand for easy operation.

Non-subscribers will be directed to the Tata Sky Music or Music+ ‘Add-Pack' page and will be prompted for a subscription. Once subscribed, these new subscribers will be able to access premium content on Hungama Music when they land on app through the Tata Sky mobile app by clicking on the music thumbnail.

Apart from access to 15 million songs and music videos, Hungama Music Pro subscription offers an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos.

For those unaware, the Tata Sky mobile app allows Tata Sky subscribers to stream live TV on their phones, watch movies and shows from the inbuilt library, and catch missed episodes from the past seven days. It also allows users to download shows and watch them offline and browse through three-day program listings with synopsis. Only channels that are part of the subscription through the primary set-top box can be viewed. The Tata Sky mobile app is available for iOS and Android users both.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music Plus, Hungama Music, Hungama Music Pro
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Micromax In 1b Sale in India Delayed Due to Logistics Issue

Related Stories

Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Postponed Due to Logistics Issue
  8. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch on November 30, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Come in December
  2. Google Pay Discontinuing Payments on Website, Introduces Transfer Fee in US
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Price in India Revealed, Will Cost Rs. 64,990 Plus GST
  4. Tata Sky Music, Music+ Subscribers to Get Free Hungama Music Pro Subscription: How to Avail
  5. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Delayed Due to Logistics Issue
  6. Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped
  8. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  10. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com