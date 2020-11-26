Tata Sky mobile app subscribers will now get additional Hungama Music premium content access for free. Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ will get Hungama Music Pro subscription, worth Rs. 99 per month, at no extra cost. Hungama Music offers access to 15 million songs and music videos. With the new Hungama Music Pro subscription, Tata Sky Mobile app users with active Tata Sky Music and Music+ subscription get premium features like an ad-free experience and unlimited offline downloads.

The new Hungama Music Pro subscription can be activated only by subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+. These subscribers need to click on the music content listings on the home page of the Tata Sky mobile app. Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscribers will be redirected to the Hungama Music app with Pro subscription assigned automatically. It is important to download the Hungama Music app from beforehand for easy operation.

Non-subscribers will be directed to the Tata Sky Music or Music+ ‘Add-Pack' page and will be prompted for a subscription. Once subscribed, these new subscribers will be able to access premium content on Hungama Music when they land on app through the Tata Sky mobile app by clicking on the music thumbnail.

Apart from access to 15 million songs and music videos, Hungama Music Pro subscription offers an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos.

For those unaware, the Tata Sky mobile app allows Tata Sky subscribers to stream live TV on their phones, watch movies and shows from the inbuilt library, and catch missed episodes from the past seven days. It also allows users to download shows and watch them offline and browse through three-day program listings with synopsis. Only channels that are part of the subscription through the primary set-top box can be viewed. The Tata Sky mobile app is available for iOS and Android users both.

