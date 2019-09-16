Tata Sky recently reduced the prices of its SD set-top box and HD set-top box, and now the company is reportedly offering further discount to multi-TV users. The OTT provider is now reportedly offering the HD set-top box at a discounted price of Rs. 1,199 to multiple TV subscribers. Tata Sky offers a maximum on three multi-TV connections, and the primary connection HD set-top box will be priced at Rs. 1,499. After that, the second, third, and fourth connection HD set-top box will be priced at a reduced tag of Rs. 1,199, a report claims.

Tata Sky is said to be offering a Rs. 300 price discount on HD set-top boxes to multi-TV users. Telecom Talk was the first to report about this development, and it claims that this price discount may be a limited period offer to convert users into HD content subscribers. To get more subscribers, Tata Sky recently cut the prices of its set-top boxes once again, and the HD set-top box is currently available at Rs. 1,499, while the SD set-top box is now available at Rs. 1,399.

While the first connection will not see any price cut, the second multi-TV connection in the same home will see the HD set-top box price reduced to Rs. 1,199. This could be the company's move to push more users to HD content. In contrast, the primary connection SD set-top box will be priced at Rs. 1,399, but the secondary SD set-top box is priced for Rs 1,800, which is way higher than the HD set-top box price.

If we calculate, three multi-TV Tata Sky connections using the HD set-top box will be priced at Rs. 3,597, excluding the the primary HD set-top box price of Rs 1,499.