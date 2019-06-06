Tata Sky is discontinuing its multi-TV offering just months after introducing new benefits for subscribers using multiple TV connections by the DTH operator. The new change, which will come into effect from June 15, will bring separate billing for all the existing connections under the multi-TV model. This means if you already have Tata Sky subscription through its multi-TV model, each of your DTH connections will be billed independently starting June 15. Notably, while Tata Sky is set to shut down its serving for subscribers with multiple TV connections, other DTH operators, including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV, recently redesigned their multi-TV policies to comply with the latest TRAI regulations.

"If you do not change your packs of secondary boxes, then post June, your prices of each box will be same as that of primary box price. So to have the prices of all the boxes in your budget, we recommend you to change the pack of each box and control your budget," a Tata Sky representative was quoted as saying by Telecom Talk.

As we mentioned, Tata Sky is shutting down its multi-TV policy from June 15, and as an outcome of the move, the existing subscribers with multiple Tata Sky connections will be billed separately for each of their connection. The reason for the discontinuation hasn't been revealed. A Tata Sky service executive, however, confirmed the development to Gadgets 360 over a phone call. The executive also revealed that Network Capacity Fee (NCF) would be applied to the secondary connections in addition to the pack charges -- just as on the primary connection.

If you're already using Tata Sky's multi-TV offering, it is better to pick a relevant channel pack for your secondary connections.

In March, Tata Sky brought variable prices for subscribers who have opted for its multiple TV connections. That change made the primary connection as the base for the secondary connections of the DTH operator. Moreover, it was affecting the overall channel pack prices of the secondary connections that hasn't been defined in the recent TRAI tariff order.

Notably, in a direction to Tata Sky dated May 1, TRAI affirmed that DTH operators are bound to provide services to long-term plan subscribers, including multi-TV subscribers, until the contracted period without any change. However, the latest development is explicitly forcing multi-TV subscribers to either change the packs of their secondary connections or pay for the price that is applicable on their primary connection.

Unlike Tata Sky, other DTH operators, including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV recently redesigned their multi-TV policies to make them abide by the TRAI regime that allows service providers to offer discounts on NCF for additional connections in the same location.