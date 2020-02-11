Technology News
  Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report

Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report

Tata Sky website hasn’t yet been updated to reflect the changes, though.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 14:10 IST
Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report

Tata Sky has revised the minimum recharge requirement to come in line with Airtel Digital TV and D2h

Highlights
  • Tata Sky was up until now requiring a minimum recharge of Rs. 20
  • Airtel Digital TV and D2h also have a minimum recharge value of Rs. 50
  • Tata Sky subscribers won’t see any changes in the available packs

Tata Sky is increasing the minimum recharge requirement for its subscribers by 150 percent starting today, according to a report. The direct-to-home (DTH) operator up until now had a minimum recharge requirement of Rs. 20 that is said to have increased to Rs. 50. This means that Tata Sky subscribers will have to recharge their accounts with a minimum of Rs. 50 pack. Airtel Digital TV and D2h also have a minimum recharge requirement of Rs. 50 for some time. However, Dish TV subscribers can recharge with a minimum value of Rs. 10.

To inform its subscribers about the latest revision, Tata Sky is sending an SMS message, according to a report published by DTH-focussed site DreamDTH.

The SMS message, a screenshot of which has been carried by the source, reads that the change will come into effect starting today. However, the Tata Sky website was yet to reflect the development and was still showing Rs. 20 as the minimum requirement at the time of filing this story.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Tata Sky for clarity on the revision and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Notably, the minimum recharge requirement doesn't have any relation with DTH packs as Tata Sky subscribers won't receive any changes on the part of available recharge packs.

Last week, Tata Sky discontinued its SD set-top box and started offering its HD set-top box as the minimum option for new customers. The HD set-top box by the operator is available at Rs. 1,399, the price at which it was earlier selling the SD set-top box option.

Tata Sky Set to Increase Minimum Recharge Requirement by 150 Percent, Require at Least Rs. 50: Report
