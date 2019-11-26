Technology News
Tata Sky Stops Offering Long-Term Channel Packs to New Subscribers: Report

SD Kerala Super plan and Marathi SD Basic plan are still said to be available for six-month and annual durations.

26 November 2019
Tata Sky earlier used to offer a number of channel packs with long term options

Highlights
  • Tata Sky seems to have made the change quietly
  • New subscribers won’t be able to opt for long-terms plans
  • Tata Sky has also discontinued an HD box bundled offer

Tata Sky has reportedly stopped offering long term channel packs to its new subscribers. The new Tata Sky subscribers will no longer be able to opt for six-month or annual channel packs to save on subscription costs. While most of the semi-annual or annual channel packs have been discontinued for new subscribers, there are still two regional language channel packs, in Malayalam and Marathi. These packs can be subscribed in SD quality. The existing Tata Sky subscribers who have already subscribed to a long term pack will not be impacted.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Tata Sky has quietly stopped giving the option to subscribe to six-month and annual channel packs. However, the publication notes, SD Kerala Super plan and Marathi SD Basic plan are still available for six-month or annual subscriptions. Earlier, Tata Sky subscribers could also go for SD Kannada Super, SD Kannada Value, SD Telugu Super, SD Kerala Super, SD Tamil Super, SD Telugu Value, Tamil Super Annual, SD Kannada Super Annual, SD Telugu Super Annual, and other packs for six-month or 12-month duration.

Separately, Tata Sky has withdrawn a promotional offer that provided free six-month subscription of the Tata Sky Binge service on getting a new HD set-top box at Rs. 4,999. The offer also provided a cashback of Rs. 2,500. The DTH provider is still running another promotional offer that bundles HD set-top box, one-month subscription of Tata Sky Binge, and 3-month Amazon Prime subscription. This offer can be availed at Rs. 1,499. The news of the promotion offer discontinuation was first reported by DreamDTH.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky Bundled Offer
