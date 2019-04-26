Technology News

Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period for All Channels, Channel Packs: Report

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 17:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period for All Channels, Channel Packs: Report

Tata Sky services continue to have a lock-in period

Highlights
  • Tata Sky had earlier stopped charging NCF for free channels as well
  • Tata Sky Bollywood service has a lock-in period of 30-days
  • Other Tata Sky services have a lock-in period of 1-day

Tata Sky has removed the lock-in period for all channels and channel packs on its DTH service. The company is following in the footsteps of Dish TV, which did the same soon after the announcing a 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel packs earlier this month. Now, the subscribers of both DTH operators are free to add or drop channels without worrying about a lock-in period. However, Tata Sky is keeping its one-day lock-in period for Tata Sky services like Family Health, Fitness, and Beauty.

According to a report in TelecomTalk, Tata Sky is no longer applying any lock-in period for channels or channel packs chosen by the subscribers. The DTH service has removed lock-in periods for everything from A-la-carte to curated packs to broadcaster packs, except exclusive Tata Sky services. All Tata Sky services except Tata Sky Bollywood will have a lock-in period of one-day, whereas Tata Sky Bollywood will have a lock-in period of 30-days.

To recall, after the introduction of new TV channel guidelines by TRAI earlier this year, the DTH operators, including Dish TV and Tata Sky, started putting lock-in period for channels and channel packs. Thus, restricting the seamless channel package management, which was one of the intentions behind the new TRAI regulations. After a lot of hue and cry from the consumers, DTH operators have finally relented.

Earlier, the DTH operators had also stopped charging network capacitive fee (NCF) beyond the base NFC of Rs. 130 + taxes for free-to-air channels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Dish TV, DTH, TRAI
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
PayPal to Invest $500 Million in Uber: Refinitiv IFR
Honor Smartphones
Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period for All Channels, Channel Packs: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Cashify Offer Assures 60 Percent Buyback Value
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.