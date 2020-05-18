Technology News
Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers

The Tata Sky HD+ new connection price still remains the same at Rs. 9,300.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 May 2020 14:40 IST
Tata Sky HD+ upgrade offer has received a price cut of Rs. 1,891

Tata Sky HD+ upgrade offer has received a price cut of Rs. 1,891

Highlights
  • Only existing subscribers who wish to upgrade can avail this discount
  • Users looking for Multi-TV connection will have to pay Rs. 8,900
  • Tata Sky HD+ all users to record up to 3 shows simultaneously

Tata Sky has reduced the price of its Tata Sky HD+ Box for all Tata Sky HD subscribers who wish to upgrade. Earlier, the Tata Sky HD+ upgrade price was at Rs. 7,890, but now Tata Sky HD subscribers can upgrade to Tata Sky HD+ for Rs. 5,999. This is a price reduction of Rs. 1,891. It comes just days after Tata Sky reduced the price of its Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box to Rs. 3,999 in India.

The new Tata Sky HD+ upgrade price is listed to be at Rs. 5,999 in India. Gadgets 360 spotted this new price on the My Tata Sky app. As mentioned, Tata Sky HD customers had to earlier pay Rs. 7,890 for a Tata Sky HD+ upgrade, which means a price cut of Rs. 1,891 has been introduced. All prices for new connection or Multi-TV connections remain unchanged. This means that all new users who wish to get the Tata Sky HD+ connection will have to shell out Rs. 9,300 and all those looking for a multi-TV connection will have to pay Rs. 8,900. This reduced Tata Sky HD+ upgrade price was first spotted by DreamDTH.

Tata Sky HD+ set-top box allows users to view content in 1080i resolution and record up to three shows or programs simultaneously. It claims to offer a cinema-like experience with 16:9 aspect ratio and Dolby Digital Surround Sound support. It comes with 500GB of hard disk built-in to allow storing of all recorded shows, and offers a range of web apps as well.

Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers

As mentioned, the DTH provider recently also reduced the price of its Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box in India as well. The set-top box was launched at Rs. 5,999, but its price has now been reduced to Rs. 3,999 – a price cut of Rs. 2,000. This new discount is applicable to all existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection as well. The price of the Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade offer has also been slashed from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 3,999.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
