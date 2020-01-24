Technology News
loading

Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399

Tata Sky is currently offering its HD set-top box at the price of its SD set-top box.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399

Tata Sky customers can avail its HD set-top box under a ‘Special Offer’

Highlights
  • Tata Sky website highlights the discounted price
  • Airtel Digital TV is offering its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,300
  • Tata Sky increased its set-top box prices late last month

Tata Sky HD set-top box price has been discounted by Rs. 100. The latest price drop comes under a ‘Special Offer' that is currently live for all customers. Notably, Tata Sky late last month increased the prices of its HD and SD set-top box models by up to Rs. 300. That change brought the Tata Sky HD set-top box to Rs. 1,499, while the SD set-top box price hiked to Rs. 1,399. In addition to Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV is currently offering a discount on its HD set-top box with a view to move customers to HD channels.

As per a listing on the official website, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available under the Special Offer with a price tag of Rs. 1,399. This is notably identical to the price tag of the SD set-top box provided by the DTH operator.

It is unclear that for long the Special Offer will be available for customers. Also, you may find some differences in the price if you're getting the set-top box from an offline retailer.

The latest move, which was first spotted by a user on the DreamDTH forums, would help Tata Sky expand the number of HD connections. Other players in the market including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV also provide similar offers to attract customers towards the HD experience. For a comparison, Airtel Digital TV is offering its HD set-top box at as low as Rs. 1,300. Dish TV, on the other hand, is offering its HD set-top box along with one month subscription, lifetime warranty, and coupons from select brands worth Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 1,690.

Late last month, Tata Sky increased prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes. The operator that was previously offering its SD set-top box at Rs. 1,099 and HD set-top box at Rs. 1,299 hiked their prices to Rs. 1,399 and Rs .1,499, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky HD set top box, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky, DTH
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Put on Hold: Reports

Related Stories

Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing:: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  3. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Gets a Discount of Rs. 100
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  6. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  9. TRAI Tells Bombay High Court New Broadcast Sector Tariffs Empower Consumers
  10. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones
  2. Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
  3. India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  4. Make in India: Mobile and Component Manufacturing Said to Get Special Push in Budget
  5. Xerox Nominates New HP Board After Buyout Rebuffs
  6. Intel Signals 2020 Will Be a Turnaround Year for Chip Industry Leader
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Soundbar Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,999
  8. Sony to Launch PlayStation Now Service in India This Year: Report
  9. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399
  10. Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Put on Hold: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.