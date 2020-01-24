Tata Sky HD set-top box price has been discounted by Rs. 100. The latest price drop comes under a ‘Special Offer' that is currently live for all customers. Notably, Tata Sky late last month increased the prices of its HD and SD set-top box models by up to Rs. 300. That change brought the Tata Sky HD set-top box to Rs. 1,499, while the SD set-top box price hiked to Rs. 1,399. In addition to Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV is currently offering a discount on its HD set-top box with a view to move customers to HD channels.

As per a listing on the official website, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available under the Special Offer with a price tag of Rs. 1,399. This is notably identical to the price tag of the SD set-top box provided by the DTH operator.

It is unclear that for long the Special Offer will be available for customers. Also, you may find some differences in the price if you're getting the set-top box from an offline retailer.

The latest move, which was first spotted by a user on the DreamDTH forums, would help Tata Sky expand the number of HD connections. Other players in the market including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV also provide similar offers to attract customers towards the HD experience. For a comparison, Airtel Digital TV is offering its HD set-top box at as low as Rs. 1,300. Dish TV, on the other hand, is offering its HD set-top box along with one month subscription, lifetime warranty, and coupons from select brands worth Rs. 2,000 at Rs. 1,690.

Late last month, Tata Sky increased prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes. The operator that was previously offering its SD set-top box at Rs. 1,099 and HD set-top box at Rs. 1,299 hiked their prices to Rs. 1,399 and Rs .1,499, respectively.

