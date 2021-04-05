Technology News
loading

Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is available at an effective price of Rs. 2,299, while Tata Sky+ HD set-top box can be availed at Rs. 4,599.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 April 2021 11:08 IST
Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400

Photo Credit: Tatasky.com

Tata Sky website is offering the discounts on its HD set-top box range

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is available with a discount of Rs. 200
  • Customers can avail a discount of Rs. 400 on Tata Sky+ HD set-top box
  • Tata Sky HD set-top box is available with a discount of Rs. 150

Tata Sky HD set-top boxes are currently available at discounted prices. The direct-to-home (DTH) operator brings discounts of up to Rs. 400 on its HD set-top box models that include the Tata Sky Binge+ as well as the premium Tata Sky+ HD set-top box. Customers can also avail a discount on the standard Tata Sky HD set-top box that is presently available at a discount of Rs. 150, that brings it even lower than the price of Tata Sky's SD set-top box.

Tata Sky set-top box discounts

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box that brings features such as Chromecast support and Google Assistant access has received a discount of Rs. 200 and is available at Rs. 2,299, down from Rs. 2,499. However, if you want features like HD recording over cloud and the ability to record your favourite TV shows from your mobile device, the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box is also available with a discount of Rs. 400 that brings it down to an effective price of Rs. 4,599. The Tata Sky+ HD set-top box normally retails at Rs. 4,999.

For customers who wanted to buy a regular HD set-top box, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available at a discount of Rs. 150. This brings it to an effective price of Rs. 1,249, down from Rs. 1,499.

Tata Sky also has its SD set-top box available at Rs. 1,499. This means that customers through the new discount offer can get the HD set-top box even at a cheaper price over its SD set-top box model.

As reported by TelecomTalk, the discounts are available through the Tata Sky website for online purchases. Customers need to use a code “TSKY200” to get the discount on the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box. However, the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box can be availed with the discount by using the code “TSKY400”, while the regular Tata Sky HD set-top box can be purchased with the discount after using the code “TSKY150.”

The Tata Sky site is also offering a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 50 through MobiKwik and a flat Rs. 50 cashback via HDFC PayZapp.

Tata Sky has not provided any details about how long customers can avail the discounted prices. However, the DTH operator ran similar offers for a limited period in the past as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky HD Set Top Box Price in India, Tata Sky HD Set Top Box, Tata Sky Binge Plus Set Top Box Price in India, Tata Sky Binge Plus Set Top Box, Tata Sky Plus HD Set Top Box Price in India, Tata Sky Plus HD Set Top Box, Tata Sky Binge Plus, Tata Sky, DTH
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Drops on Surface of Red Planet From Perseverance Rover
Godzilla vs. Kong World Box Office Nears $300 Million in 12 Days, Setting a Pandemic Record

Related Stories

Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  2. Amazon Acknowledges Issue of Drivers Urinating in Bottles
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Drops on Surface of Red Planet
  5. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400
  6. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching in India Today at 12 Noon
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
  8. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Watch the New Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G Launch Date May Be April 13; Australian Retailer Website Listing Tips Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Specifications
  4. Godzilla vs. Kong World Box Office Nears $300 Million in 12 Days, Setting a Pandemic Record
  5. Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky+ HD, Tata Sky HD Set-Top Boxes Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 400
  6. Amazon Acknowledges Issue of Drivers Urinating in Bottles in Apology to US Representative Mark Pocan
  7. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Drops on Surface of Red Planet From Perseverance Rover
  8. ByteDance Says India's Freeze on Bank Accounts Is Harassment and Illegal, Court Filing Shows
  9. Facebook Leak: Private Details of Over 500 Million Users on Offer, Leaker Says
  10. LG Becomes First Major Smartphone Brand to Withdraw From Market Due to Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com