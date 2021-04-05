Tata Sky HD set-top boxes are currently available at discounted prices. The direct-to-home (DTH) operator brings discounts of up to Rs. 400 on its HD set-top box models that include the Tata Sky Binge+ as well as the premium Tata Sky+ HD set-top box. Customers can also avail a discount on the standard Tata Sky HD set-top box that is presently available at a discount of Rs. 150, that brings it even lower than the price of Tata Sky's SD set-top box.

Tata Sky set-top box discounts

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box that brings features such as Chromecast support and Google Assistant access has received a discount of Rs. 200 and is available at Rs. 2,299, down from Rs. 2,499. However, if you want features like HD recording over cloud and the ability to record your favourite TV shows from your mobile device, the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box is also available with a discount of Rs. 400 that brings it down to an effective price of Rs. 4,599. The Tata Sky+ HD set-top box normally retails at Rs. 4,999.

For customers who wanted to buy a regular HD set-top box, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available at a discount of Rs. 150. This brings it to an effective price of Rs. 1,249, down from Rs. 1,499.

Tata Sky also has its SD set-top box available at Rs. 1,499. This means that customers through the new discount offer can get the HD set-top box even at a cheaper price over its SD set-top box model.

As reported by TelecomTalk, the discounts are available through the Tata Sky website for online purchases. Customers need to use a code “TSKY200” to get the discount on the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box. However, the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box can be availed with the discount by using the code “TSKY400”, while the regular Tata Sky HD set-top box can be purchased with the discount after using the code “TSKY150.”

The Tata Sky site is also offering a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 50 through MobiKwik and a flat Rs. 50 cashback via HDFC PayZapp.

Tata Sky has not provided any details about how long customers can avail the discounted prices. However, the DTH operator ran similar offers for a limited period in the past as well.

