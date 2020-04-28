Technology News
Tata Sky Offering 2 Months of Free Service on Annual Recharge to Citibank Customers

The new offer on Tata Sky connections is applicable until June 30.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 April 2020 14:20 IST
Tata Sky also offers one-month of free service to non-Citibank customers

Highlights
  • Tata Sky customers using a Citibank card can avail the new offer
  • The two months of free service will be provided as a cashback
  • Tata Sky is providing the offer only on annual recharges

Tata Sky customers can get additional two months of free service on recharge of 12 months using any Citibank cards. The offer that was introduced some time earlier this month, is applicable for both Citibank credit and debit card users. It can be availed by recharging the direct-to-home (DTH) account either directly through the Tata Sky website or using its mobile app. The new offer by the service provider sits alongside the existing Tata Sky Cashback offer that brings one month of free service for customers paying for an annual pack.

Tata Sky Citibank offer details

As per the details available on the Citibank site, the new offer on Tata Sky connections is applicable until June 30. Both Citibank credit and debit card customers can avail the two additional months of service through the offer on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. However, it isn't applicable for Citi Corporate Credit Card users.

Tata Sky customers will get a cashback amount equivalent to two months of their DTH package. The cashback amount shall be credited on or before seven working days from the date of transaction, according to the terms and conditions of the offer.

All you need to do is to use your Citibank card while recharging your Tata Sky account for an annual pack (or a monthly pack for 12 months) to get the additional two months of service for free.

Telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk initially reported the arrival of the new offer. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence through the dedicated webpage on the Citibank site.

For non-Citibank customers, Tata Sky already is already running a cashback offer that provides one-month balance as cashback upon recharging the account for 12 months. The company also offers additional coupons for customers choosing for a long-term recharge option.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Tata Sky, Citibank, Citi, DTH
Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition), Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition Launched
