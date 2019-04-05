Tata Sky has now launched a new long-term recharge pack offering an additional month of free subscription to all eligible users. The additional month will be equivalent to the pack chosen by the subscriber. To enrol for the new Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan, the subscriber will have to ensure a balance of minimum 12 times their current monthly recharge value. The enrolled subscriber would then be eligible to get a bonus credit, equivalent to their monthly charges, which means an additional month of services for free. Tata Sky's annual plan comes just days after D2h and Dish TV have unveiled similar long-terms plans that offer free additional subscription.

The enrolled Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan subscriber will get this bonus credit in their account at the end of their 12 months tenure. To remain eligible for the bonus amount, the subscriber needs to ensure adequate balance in the account and remain active for 12 months. Subscriber can add, delete, or modify their current pack at any point of time during this tenure.

A subscriber automatically gets enrolled for this plan, if the account balance is equivalent to or more than 12 times the current monthly burn rate (MBR or monthly pack charge). This balance should be added through Tata Sky website, app or any other Tata Sky authorized recharge channels. Tata Sky notes that if at any point of time during the tenure of the plan, a subscriber remains de-active for 5 consecutive days, or 10 cumulative days, then the subscriber will automatically get dropped out of the plan without any intimation, and no bonus amount shall be paid to the subscriber at the end of the tenure. All the details of the new Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan are detailed on the company website.

D2h, Dish TV long-term plans

Apart from Tata Sky, even D2h and Dish TV have introduced their own long-term plan offers. D2h is offering seven days of free additional subscription on its 3 month plan, 15 days of additional subscription for its 6 month plan, 30 days of additional subscription for its 11 month plan, 60 days of additional subscription on its 22 month plan, 90 days of additional subscription on its 33 months plan, 120 days of additional subscription on its 44 month plan, and 150 days of free additional subscription on its massive 55 months plan subscription.

Dish TV, on the other hand, is offering seven days of additional subscription on a 3 month subscription plan, 15 additional days free on the 6 months subscription plan and 30 days of free subscription on its 11 month plan.

At a quick glance, the long-term plans for all three DTH providers seem equally stacked up to each other.