Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

, 05 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: Everything You Need to Know

Tata Sky Flexi 1 year plan is automatically applied for customers if they have sufficient balance

Highlights

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan subscribers will be eligible to bonus credit

Users will have to recharge for 12 months at one go

The bonus credit is equivalent to the subscriber’s monthly charges

Tata Sky has now launched a new long-term recharge pack offering an additional month of free subscription to all eligible users. The additional month will be equivalent to the pack chosen by the subscriber. To enrol for the new Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan, the subscriber will have to ensure a balance of minimum 12 times their current monthly recharge value. The enrolled subscriber would then be eligible to get a bonus credit, equivalent to their monthly charges, which means an additional month of services for free. Tata Sky's annual plan comes just days after D2h and Dish TV have unveiled similar long-terms plans that offer free additional subscription. 

The enrolled Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan subscriber will get this bonus credit in their account at the end of their 12 months tenure. To remain eligible for the bonus amount, the subscriber needs to ensure adequate balance in the account and remain active for 12 months. Subscriber can add, delete, or modify their current pack at any point of time during this tenure.

A subscriber automatically gets enrolled for this plan, if the account balance is equivalent to or more than 12 times the current monthly burn rate (MBR or monthly pack charge). This balance should be added through Tata Sky website, app or any other Tata Sky authorized recharge channels. Tata Sky notes that if at any point of time during the tenure of the plan, a subscriber remains de-active for 5 consecutive days, or 10 cumulative days, then the subscriber will automatically get dropped out of the plan without any intimation, and no bonus amount shall be paid to the subscriber at the end of the tenure. All the details of the new Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan are detailed on the company website.

D2h, Dish TV long-term plans

Apart from Tata Sky, even D2h and Dish TV have introduced their own long-term plan offers. D2h is offering seven days of free additional subscription on its 3 month plan, 15 days of additional subscription for its 6 month plan, 30 days of additional subscription for its 11 month plan, 60 days of additional subscription on its 22 month plan, 90 days of additional subscription on its 33 months plan, 120 days of additional subscription on its 44 month plan, and 150 days of free additional subscription on its massive 55 months plan subscription.

Dish TV, on the other hand, is offering seven days of additional subscription on a 3 month subscription plan, 15 additional days free on the 6 months subscription plan and 30 days of free subscription on its 11 month plan.

At a quick glance, the long-term plans for all three DTH providers seem equally stacked up to each other. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan, Tata Sky, D2h, Dish TV
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets
Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
Pricee
Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  3. Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription
  4. Apple Music Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 99 per Month
  5. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds With 9-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  10. Madras High Court Directs Centre to Prohibit TikTok Downloads
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.