Tata Sky is celebrating this Diwali season with its subscribers by offering promotional discounts on select curated and add-on packs. The list of curated and add-on packs that have reportedly received the discounted prices includes various regional options, including the Bengali Smart, Hindi Starter, Kannada Malayalam Basic HD, and Malayalam Premium Sports English among various others. There are also discounts on add-on packs such as Kids Mini, Knowledge and Lifestyle, and Sports. These packs are available for as low as Rs. 22.71.
Under its promotional discount offers, Tata Sky is offering discounts on various curated packs. These packs include the Hindi Starter, Kannada Malayalam Basic, Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports English, Malayalam Metro, Tamil Kannada Basic, Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports English HD, and Telugu Smart among others, as reported by DreamDTH.
The Tamil Kannada Basic pack that is generally available at Rs. 383.50 along with NCF and tax is said to be on sale at Rs. 375.24. Similarly, the Bengali Smart pack is reportedly available with a promotional price of Rs. 211.06, down from Rs. 220. The Malayalam Metro pack that normally comes at Rs. 198.07 along with NCF and tax is said to be available at Rs. 191.
|Pack Name
|Promotional Charge (Including NCF and tax)
|Original Charge (Including NCF and tax)
|Tamil Kannada Basic
|375.24
|383.50
|Telugu Kannada Basic
|380.56
|388.82
|Telugu Malayalam Basic
|366.10
|377.90
|Kannada Malayalam Basic
|343.39
|355.19
|Telugu Malayalam Basic HD
|493.54
|497.08
|Kannada Malayalam Basic HD
|460.80
|464.34
|Tamil Premium Sports English
|634.52
|642.78
|Telugu Premium Sports English
|632.76
|641.02
|Malayalam Premium Sports English
|593.35
|601.61
|Tamil Telugu Premium Sports English
|738.35
|754.87
|Tamil Kannada Premium Sports English
|706.91
|731.69
|Tamil Malayalam Premium Sports English
|674.76
|691.28
|Telugu Kannada Premium Sports English
|705.16
|729.94
|Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports English
|683.62
|711.94
|Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports English
|658.90
|678.96
|Hindi Starter
|225.22
|249.99
|Telugu Smart
|241.50
|249.00
|Tamil Smart
|244.27
|249.00
|Malayalam Smart
|218.14
|225.00
|Odia Smart
|209.64
|211.00
|Marathi Smart
|205.16
|206.00
|Bengali Smart
|211.06
|220.00
|Telugu Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD
|992.16
|995.70
|Kannada Malayalam Premium Sports Eng HD
|960.36
|963.90
|Tamil Metro
|194.71
|198.25
|Telugu Metro
|195.48
|199.02
|Kannada Metro
|194.71
|198.25
|Malayalam Metro
|191.00
|198.07
Alongside the promotional discounts on curated packs, Tata Sky is reportedly offering various add-on packs at discounted prices. These packs include the Kids Mini that generally lists at Rs. 28.61 (including the tax) is reportedly on sale at Rs. 22.71. Similar is the case with the Sports HD that normally comes at Rs. 181.72 with tax is available at a promotional price of Rs. 171.11.
|Pack Name
|Promotional Charge (Including NCF and tax)
|Original Charge (Including NCF and tax)
|Kids Mini
|22.71
|28.61
|Knowledge & Lifestyle
|33.92
|36.16
|Knowledge & Lifestyle Mini
|21.53
|22.59
|Sports
|133.45
|139.24
|Kids Mini HD
|39.23
|45.13
|Sports HD
|177.11
|181.72
|Tamil Regional
|100.40
|109.84
|Tamil Regional Mini
|62.06
|70.32
|Telugu Regional
|119.77
|136.29
|Telugu Regional Mini
|71.39
|87.91
|Kannada Regional
|98.35
|114.87
|Kannada Regional Mini
|70.03
|86.55
|Malayalam Regional
|58.05
|69.85
|Malayalam Regional Mini
|42.71
|54.51
|Bengali Regional
|50.97
|67.49
|Bengali Regional Mini
|34.45
|42.71
|Odia Regional
|39.53
|47.79
|Marathi Regional
|45.07
|53.33
|Marathi Regional Mini
|36.81
|45.07
|Tamil Regional HD
|160.58
|161.76
|Malayalam Regional HD
|87.43
|90.97
|Malayalam Regional Mini HD
|68.55
|72.09
|Hindi Movies Mini
|62.07
|65.61
|Hindi Entertainment Mini
|48.62
|73.40
The promotional offer is reportedly available for a limited period. Also, there are separate festive discounts by broadcasters such as Viacom18 and Sony Pictures Networks India on their respective channel packs.
