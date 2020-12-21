Technology News
Tata Sky Classroom Education Service Launched for All Subscribers: All the Details

Tata Sky Classroom service is catered towards students from the 5th to 8th standard.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 December 2020 18:47 IST
Apart from video lessons, there are also educational games that are offered by Tata Sky Classroom

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Classroom service comes with over 700 animated videos
  • The service is available for free to all existing and new subscribers
  • Tata Sky Classroom service can be accessed through channel 653

Tata Sky has introduced a new Classroom service for all its subscribers. This service is available for free on channel number 653 and offers access to educational content on TV. Tata Sky Classroom service comes with over 700 animated concept learning videos for Maths and Science. This new service is not plagued with ads and is available in Hindi and English both. With this, Tata Sky aims to offer students across India with learning content on TV, given that schools have not reopened and studies are still being held online.

The new Tata Sky Classroom service is available for free to all existing and new subscribers. The company says that it has over 22 million connections across the country, and all these connections can access the educational content through channel number 653. Classroom service brings engaging and interactive learning content on TV, enabling students to access educational content at any convenient time. The platform has engaging animated concept-learning videos for making things fun while also teaching the fundamentals of Maths and Science.

Tata Sky Classroom service is catered towards students from class 5 to 8. As mentioned, it is available in both English and Hindi. Apart from video lessons, there are also educational games that are not only engaging but offer kids knowledge as well. On this channel, Tata Sky has divided the academic syllabus in two parts – from April to September and from October to March. In the first three months of each part, Tata Sky will run lesson videos and in the last two months, the operator will offer chapter-wise revision videos, practice tests, and sample papers.

To begin the Tata Sky Classroom service, users need to choose a grade that fits their child. As mentioned, Tata Sky only offers content for classes 5 to 8 and content for other kids is not available yet. Detailed syllabus for each grade has been published on the company website.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

