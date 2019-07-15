With the launch of Jio GigaFiber on the horizon, telecom players are bracing for a major upheaval in the segment and are doling out offers to retain existing customers and attract new ones. Doing its bit, Tata Sky Broadband has begun offering unlimited data plans starting at Rs. 590 in select cities where its services are available. Additionally, the customers can also choose between plans that offer unlimited data with a validity of up to 12 months. It must be noted that pricing of unlimited data plans differs from circle to circle.

Tata Sky Broadband's unlimited plans start at Rs. 590 per month in the Ahmedabad, which is where the pricing is also the lowest out of all regions where its service is available. The most affordable monthly plan worth Rs. 590 offers a speed of 16 Mbps. The Rs. 700 per month Tata Sky Broadband unlimited data plan ups the data speed to 25Mbps, which further goes up to 50Mbps with the Rs. 800 plan. The Rs. 1,100 broadband monthly broadband plan offers data speed of 75Mbps, while the Rs. 1,300 plan provides the fastest data speed at 100Mbps.

Tata Sky Broadband is also offering unlimited data plans with 3 months and 9-month validity. The basic 3-month plan with 16Mbps speed in Ahmedabad is priced at Rs. 1,770, while the 25Mbps and 50Mbps unlimited data plans are priced at Rs. 2,100 and Rs. 2,400, respectively. As for the broadband plans with 9-month validity, the 16Mbps plan can be availed at Rs. 5,310, while the 100Mbps plan can be purchased at Rs. 11,700.

Notably, Tata Sky is not offering its 16Mbps broadband plan in Mumbai or New Delhi, while Kolkata also misses out on the 25Mbps plan. The pricing of Tata Sky Broadband's unlimited data plans also varies across different cities where the services are available. Tata Sky Broadband is also providing a free Wi-Fi router and data rollover facility with its unlimited data plans.

For example, the basic one-month unlimited data plan offering 16Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 999 per month in Mumbai, while the 100Mbps plan will set customers back by Rs. 1,599 on a monthly basis. One can also avail 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month unlimited data plans in Mumbai and other eligible cities. You can check the entire catalogue of Tata Sky Broadband's unlimited data plans in different cities on the company's website.