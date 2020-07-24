Technology News
loading

Tata Sky Broadband Increases Post FUP Speed to 3 Mbps for All Unlimited Plans

The new FUP speed will come into place after consuming 3,300GB data on the 300Mbps plan and 1,500GB data on other unlimited plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 July 2020 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Broadband Increases Post FUP Speed to 3 Mbps for All Unlimited Plans

Tata Sky Broadband offers a range of unlimited data plans

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Broadband website shows the latest change
  • The change is applicable to unlimited plans by the operator
  • Tata Sky Broadband brought 1,500GB FUP limit in April

Tata Sky Broadband has increased the post fair usage policy (FUP) speed to 3Mbps from the existing 2Mbps. This new change means that users who've exceeded their FUP limit will continue to receive Internet access at 3Mbps on their broadband connections. Tata Sky Broadband seems to have brought the latest update specifically for its unlimited data plans that start at Rs. 700 and go up to Rs. 1,900 a month. The increase in post FUP speed would help Tata Sky Broadband attract new customers.

As per the details available on the Tata Sky Broadband website, the new FUP speed will come into place after consuming 3,300GB data on the 300Mbps plan and 1,500GB data on other unlimited plans. A recent cached version of the site shows that the operator was up until now offering 2Mbps post FUP speed in place of the new 3Mbps, as spotted by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech.

Tata Sky Broadband has multiple unlimited broadband plans across various circles in India. The plans start at a monthly charge of Rs. 700 in Jaipur and Lucknow, while they begin at Rs. 950 in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune, among others. The operator also lets users choose between monthly, quarterly, half yearly, and yearly plans.

In April, Tata Sky Broadband introduced the 1,500GB FUP limit on its unlimited plans. That change was, however, carried along with the 2Mbps speed allocation post exceeding the FUP quota.

Tata Sky Broadband isn't a big player compared to ACT Fibernet, Airtel, and Jio Fiber. However, the ongoing changes could help the brand get some consumer attention in the market.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube for Bitcoin Scam Videos
European Commission Asks EU Nations to Diversify 5G Suppliers

Related Stories

Tata Sky Broadband Increases Post FUP Speed to 3 Mbps for All Unlimited Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  3. Redmi Note 9 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Tipped to Pack 4,500mAh Battery, Colour Options Leaked
  2. European Commission Asks EU Nations to Diversify 5G Suppliers
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Increases Post FUP Speed to 3 Mbps for All Unlimited Plans
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS EarBuds With Noise Cancellation Support Launching in India on August 6
  5. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Sues YouTube for Bitcoin Scam Videos
  6. PM Narendra Modi’s Official Website to Be Accessible in 6 UN, 22 Indian Languages
  7. Garmin Fitness Tracking Service Suffers Global Outage Due to Suspected Ransomware Attack
  8. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G Spotted on Google Play Console, Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG as Well
  9. Earth's Atmosphere More Sensitive to CO2 Emissions Than Previously Believed, Study Finds
  10. Tecno Hipods H2 With Environment Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com