Tata Sky Broadband customers will get a free landline service soon, the Internet service provider revealed through a poster featured on its website. The new development would help bring the broadband service by Tata Sky closer to Jio Fiber and Airtel, both of which already offer landline facilities along with their broadband services. Tata Sky is likely to offer unlimited voice calling for its customers with unlimited broadband plans. Tata Sky Broadband plans with unlimited high-speed data benefits start at Rs. 900 per month.

The free landline service has been teased online, without any details. The image revealing the new launch by Tata Sky Broadband carries a tagline that reads, “Stream Unlimited. Call Unlimited.” This suggests that the service will offer unlimited voice calling benefits with the new landline service. The company has additionally mentioned that the new offering is “coming soon”. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced.

Tata Sky Broadband has three unlimited monthly plans for customers to choose from. These plans start from Rs. 900, and go up to Rs. 1,100 and offer up to 100Mbps of Internet speeds. There are also options to pick the available plans for three, six, and twelve months, in case a customer wants some benefits by paying the long-term rental in advance.

Notably, Tata Sky Broadband isn't the first operator to bring a free landline service for its broadband customers. Airtel and Jio Fiber already offer landline services to their broadband customers. However, the move would help Tata Sky to attract some customers since the company is facing a tough competition in the broadband market that has BSNL, Airtel, and ACT Fibernet amongst the popular players.

TelecomTalk was first to spot the Tata Sky landline service teaser.