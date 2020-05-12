Tata Sky has reduced the price of its Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box in India. The price of the premium STB offering has been reduced to Rs. 3,999. The set-top box was launched at Rs. 5,999, and this means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced by the DTH provider. Apart from users looking for a new Tata Sky Binge+ connection, this new discount is applicable to all existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection as well. The price of the Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade offer has also been slashed from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 3,999.

The new price reflects on the company website and new customers can now buy it for Rs. 3,999, instead of its launched price of Rs. 5,999. To recall, the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV powered set-top box was launched in January this year. The set top box supports the Google voice assistant, and Google Play.

New customers will get six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription at no additional cost. This includes access to premium content on OTT apps like Disney+ Hotsar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, and Eros Now. Tata Sky has also added three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free. After the free Tata Sky Binge subscription is over, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 249 per month for continuous access. Similarly, for Amazon Prime video access after three months, subscribers will have to shell out Rs. 129 per month.

For existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or add Binge+ for multi-TV connection, the price has also been cut to Rs. 3,999. The price for an upgrade was earlier set to Rs. 5,999, and this has also seen a reduction of Rs. 2,000. DreamDTH was the first to spot this offer.

For those unaware, Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV powered set-top-box that supports Google Assistant-based voice search and offers Google Play Store access as well. There's a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to past 7 days. Users also have the option to access live TV through the satellite or switch to OTT apps by connecting the box to the Internet.