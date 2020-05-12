Technology News
loading

Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers

This new price cut is also applicable to all existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2020 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers

Tata Sky Binge+ new connection also comes with three months Amazon Prime subscription

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge+ multi-TV connection is now priced at Rs. 3,999
  • New customers get 6 months Tata Sky Binge subscription for free
  • The launch price of Tata Sky Binge+ was at Rs. 5,999

Tata Sky has reduced the price of its Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box in India. The price of the premium STB offering has been reduced to Rs. 3,999. The set-top box was launched at Rs. 5,999, and this means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced by the DTH provider. Apart from users looking for a new Tata Sky Binge+ connection, this new discount is applicable to all existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection as well. The price of the Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade offer has also been slashed from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 3,999.

The new price reflects on the company website and new customers can now buy it for Rs. 3,999, instead of its launched price of Rs. 5,999. To recall, the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV powered set-top box was launched in January this year. The set top box supports the Google voice assistant, and Google Play.

New customers will get six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription at no additional cost. This includes access to premium content on OTT apps like Disney+ Hotsar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, and Eros Now. Tata Sky has also added three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free. After the free Tata Sky Binge subscription is over, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 249 per month for continuous access. Similarly, for Amazon Prime video access after three months, subscribers will have to shell out Rs. 129 per month.

For existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade or add Binge+ for multi-TV connection, the price has also been cut to Rs. 3,999. The price for an upgrade was earlier set to Rs. 5,999, and this has also seen a reduction of Rs. 2,000. DreamDTH was the first to spot this offer.

For those unaware, Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV powered set-top-box that supports Google Assistant-based voice search and offers Google Play Store access as well. There's a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to past 7 days. Users also have the option to access live TV through the satellite or switch to OTT apps by connecting the box to the Internet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky Binge Plus, Tata Sky, Tata Sky Binge Plus Features, Tata Sky Binge Plus Price in India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Family Safety App Now Available in Limited Preview on Android, iOS: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Honor 9X Pro Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  7. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  9. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers
  2. Microsoft Family Safety App Now Available in Limited Preview on Android, iOS: All You Need to Know
  3. Honor 9X Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  5. Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Plan With Unlimited Jio-to-Jio Calls After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report
  6. Motorola Moto G7 Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update
  7. Zoom Privacy Woes Being Looked at by US FTC
  8. Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones to Feature Head and Neck Detection, Custom Equaliser Settings: Report
  9. Aarogya Setu App Download Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Ministry of Railways
  10. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com