Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers

Tata Sky Binge+ multi-TV connection price has reportedly been reduced from Rs. 3,999 to Rs. 2,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2020 17:52 IST
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500 for New and Existing Customers

Tata Sky Binge+ upgrade prices for existing customers have been reduced to Rs. 2,499

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge+ offers three months Amazon Prime subscription
  • New customers can buy Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs. 2,999
  • Existing users can add a multi-TV connection for Rs. 2,499

Tata Sky has again reduced prices of its Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box in India. The price of the premium STB offering has been reduced by Rs. 1,000. It is currently available for new customers at Rs. 2,999. New customers get six months Tata Sky Binge subscription and three months Amazon Prime Video subscription free. Additionally, price of the Tata Sky Binge+ multi-TV connection has also been reduced from Rs. 3,999 to Rs. 2,499.

The revised price for the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box for new customers is reflecting on the company website. The new price, as mentioned, is set at Rs. 2,999. To recall, the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV powered set-top box was launched in January this year. In May, it received its first price cut of Rs. 2,000, bringing the price down from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 3,999. Now, a further Rs. 1,000 price cut has been introduced, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 2,999.

For existing Tata Sky users that look to add Binge+ for multi-TV connections or upgrade to Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, the price has reportedly been reduced to Rs. 2,499. This reflects a Rs. 1,500 price cut from its last reduced price of Rs. 3,999. When the set-top box was launched in January, these services were offered at Rs. 5,999. These price cuts were first spotted by DreamDTH.

Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV powered set-top-box that supports Google Assistant-based voice search and offers Google Play Store access as well. It gives you the option to access live TV through the satellite or switch to OTT apps by connecting the box to the Internet. Additionally, there's a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to past 7 days.

As mentioned, new Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box customers will get six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription and three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free. Tata Sky Binge subscription includes OTT apps like Disney+ Hotsar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, and Eros Now. The price of Tata Sky Binge subscription is Rs. 249 per month whereas the price of Amazon Prime video subscription is Rs. 129 per month. Users will have to shell this amount once the free period is over.

Further reading: Tata Sky Binge Plus, Tata Sky Binge Plus Price in India, Tata Sky, Tata Sky Binge Plus Features
