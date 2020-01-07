Tata Sky has launched a new Android-powered set-top box called Tata Sky Binge+ in India. The set-top box is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 and it offers a seamless experience of watching TV channels and entertainment apps on one screen. The set-top box is powered by Android TV, supports Google Assistant-based voice search, offers Google Play Store access, and gives you a 30-day free trial of the Tata Sky Binge subscription service. This set-top box was leaked last month, and has finally arrived in the Indian market.

The new Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box is now listed on the company website, alongside the Tata Sky HD set-top box, and Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder. The new set-top box will compete with the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub, which are priced reasonably at Rs. 3,999 currently. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is available for new customers on the Tata Sky website. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering 30 days of free trial of Tata Sky Binge with this set-top box. After the free trial is over, Tata Sky Binge service will be charged at Rs. 249 per month.

Coming to the features, the Tat Sky Binge+ set-top box comes with Google Assistant support for voice-enabled search via the remote. It offers access to over 5,000 apps and games from Google Play Store, packs 2GB RAM, and offers 8GB internal storage as well. There's a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to past 7 days. Users also have the option to access live TV through the satellite or switch to OTT apps by connecting the box to Internet.

The Tat Sky Binge app comes pre-installed, and it offers a slew of OTT premium apps for one price. This includes Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play as well. In addition to OTT platforms, Tata Sky Binge would offer subscribers with over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.

