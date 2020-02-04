Tata Sky Binge+ is available to existing Tata Sky users at an effective price of Rs. 4,999, according to a media report. The DTH operator is said to be offering a Rs. 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box that was launched last month. The cashback would be credited to the user's account after making the purchase successfully. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is notably designed to provide a smart TV experience through Android TV and provides Google Play store. It also comes bundled with a remote control that supports Google Assistant-based voice search.

Customers who already have a Tata Sky connection and are set to upgrade to the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will receive a cashback worth Rs. 1,000, DreamDTH reports, showing a screenshot mentioning the cashback details. The cashback is said to be credited to the user's Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating the Binge+ set-top box. Moreover, the offer is reportedly applicable through all sources and modes of transaction.

To recall, Tata Sky launched the Binge+ set-top box last month at a price of Rs. 5,999 to provide a mix of DTH, IPTV, and OTT content. It sits alongside the existing Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder, and Tata Sky SD set-top box options. The set-top box provides access to the Tata Sky Binge service that is available for free for one month and will be charged at Rs. 249 post the first free month access.

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is touted to offer access to over 5,000 apps and games directly from Google Play. Further, the set-top box includes 2GB of RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage. It comes with a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to last seven days. Moreover, there are OTT apps such as Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5, and Hungama Play.