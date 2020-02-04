Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Tata Sky Binge+ Set Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report

The cashback is said to be credited to the user’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is designed to provide a mix of DTH, IPTV, and OTT content

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is available at Rs. 5,999 to the public
  • Existing Tata Sky customers, however, can avail at Rs. 4,999 effectively
  • Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box provides access to Google Play

Tata Sky Binge+ is available to existing Tata Sky users at an effective price of Rs. 4,999, according to a media report. The DTH operator is said to be offering a Rs. 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box that was launched last month. The cashback would be credited to the user's account after making the purchase successfully. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is notably designed to provide a smart TV experience through Android TV and provides Google Play store. It also comes bundled with a remote control that supports Google Assistant-based voice search.

Customers who already have a Tata Sky connection and are set to upgrade to the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will receive a cashback worth Rs. 1,000, DreamDTH reports, showing a screenshot mentioning the cashback details. The cashback is said to be credited to the user's Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating the Binge+ set-top box. Moreover, the offer is reportedly applicable through all sources and modes of transaction.

To recall, Tata Sky launched the Binge+ set-top box last month at a price of Rs. 5,999 to provide a mix of DTH, IPTV, and OTT content. It sits alongside the existing Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder, and Tata Sky SD set-top box options. The set-top box provides access to the Tata Sky Binge service that is available for free for one month and will be charged at Rs. 249 post the first free month access.

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is touted to offer access to over 5,000 apps and games directly from Google Play. Further, the set-top box includes 2GB of RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage. It comes with a Catchup TV feature that lets you access TV content of up to last seven days. Moreover, there are OTT apps such as Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5, and Hungama Play.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky Binge Plus price, Tata Sky Binge Plus, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky, DTH
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Search Now Allows Users to Recharge Prepaid Packs on Mobile in India: How it Works
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  4. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  5. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  6. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  8. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  9. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
  10. Vivo V19 Series May Debut in India in March Ahead of IPL 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Is Available to Existing Customers With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  2. Google Search Now Allows Users to Recharge Prepaid Packs on Mobile in India: How it Works
  3. Flipkart Apple Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  4. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  5. Realme TV Announcement Expected at MWC 2020
  6. Hotstar February 2020 Releases: Toy Story 4, MasterChef US, Prati Roju Pandage, and More
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Cameras, Redmi K30 Pro to Offer 64-Megapixel Snapper
  8. Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More
  9. Poco X2 Price in India Revealed, Available From February 11: Highlights
  10. BlackBerry Smartphones to No Longer Be Produced by TCL. Does This Mean the End of the Line for BlackBerry Smartphones?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.