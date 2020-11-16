Technology News
Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Price Discounted Up to Rs. 400 Online

Tata Sky Binge+ gets a price discount of Rs. 200 whereas the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price discount of Rs. 400 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2020 15:13 IST
Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Price Discounted Up to Rs. 400 Online

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is up for grabs for Rs. 2,799

Highlights
  • These price cuts are not permanent, but part of Diwali offers
  • Tata Sky HD set-top box can be purchased for Rs. 1,349
  • Tata Sky+ HD set-top box can be purchased for Rs. 4,599

Tata Sky has once again reduced the prices of its set-top boxes in India. This is not a permanent price cut, and has been introduced as part of its latest Diwali offer. The discounts have been offered on the Tata Sky HD set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, and Tata Sky +HD set-top box in India. The Tata Sky Binge+ gets a price discount of Rs. 200 whereas the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price discount of Rs. 400 in India.

After its last price cut in September, the Tata Sky Binge+ was priced in India at Rs. 2,999, but it can now be grabbed for Rs. 2,799 by using a coupon online. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is still listed for Rs. 2,999, but users can get a discount of Rs. 200 by entering the coupon code TSKY200 at checkout from the official site. This price cut is only applicable on the online site, and additional offers include Mobikwik cashback of Rs. 50 and PayZapp cashback of Rs. 50 to further sweeten the deal.

With the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, users get six months of Tata Sky Binge service subscription and three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free. The price of Tata Sky Binge subscription is Rs. 299 per month. Users will have to shell this amount once the free period is over. Tata Sky Binge subscription includes eight OTT apps like Disney+ Hotsar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, and Eros Now.

Coming back to the discounts, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is listed for Rs. 1,499, but it can be purchased for Rs. 1,349 by entering the coupon code TSKY150 at checkout. A Rs. 150 discount is listed with the coupon code. Similar Mobikwik and PayZappp cashback offers were listed for this set-top box as well.

Similarly, the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a discount of Rs. 400 and can be purchased for Rs. 4,599, instead of its listed price of Rs. 4,999. The coupon code to be used for this set-top box is TSKY400 at checkout. Again, the same Mobikwik and PayZapp cashback offers are listed with this set-top-box as well. These discounts were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

The company hasn't said how long these offers will be available for but as a festive season deal, it will probably not be for very long.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
