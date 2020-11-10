Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky’s market share grew by nearly 0.5 percent in April-June quarter from the 31.61 percent reported in the July-September quarter last year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2020 15:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky says it added about 7.5 lakh subscribers in the last four quarters

Highlights
  • Tata Sky has revealed its market growth on the basis of TRAI data
  • The data shows the operator lost 0.24 percent share from previous quarter
  • Tata Sky Binge users can now access SonyLIV content

Tata Sky has continued to maintain its leadership in the market for four quarters in a row, the DTH operator announced. Citing the data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Tata Sky reported that it captured a market share of 32.09 percent in the quarter ending on June 30. The operator has also partnered with over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV to offer on-demand shows, movies, and sports content to Tata Sky Binge customers. Tata Sky Binge already offers content from nine OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play, and Zee5, among others.

The data provided in the latest Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report by TRAI, shared by Tata Sky in a press release, shows that the operator's market share grew by nearly 0.5 percent in the April-June quarter 2020 from the 31.61 percent reported in the July-September quarter last year.

Tata Sky reported that during the last four quarters, it added about 7.5 lakh subscribers. However, if we look at its quarter-over-quarter performance based on the given TRAI data, the operator lost 0.24 percent share since the previous quarter ending on March 31.

“We remain the No. 1 DTH and No. 1 Pay TV platform having increased the lead over our nearest competitor. It is heartening to see the overall DTH sector maintain its resilience even in this quarter,” a Tata Sky spokesperson said.

Following Tata Sky at the top, Dish TV and D2h jointly came in second, while Airtel stood at third and Sun Direct at fourth position, as per the TRAI data.

At the end of June, the TRAI data shared by Tata Sky shows that Dish TV and D2h had a market share of 28.67 percent, Airtel had 23.83 percent, and Sun Direct had 15.41 percent.

DTH operator Share in QE Sept'2019 Share in QE Dec'2019 Share in QE Mar'2020 Share in QE Jun'2020
Tata Sky 31.61 percent 31.80 percent 32.33 percent 32.09 percent
Dish TV and D2h 31.23 percent 30.55 percent 29.49 percent 28.67 percent
Airtel 23.39 percent 23.31 percent 23.65 percent 23.83 percent
Sun Direct 13.78 percent 14.35 percent 14.53 percent 15.41 percent

 

Aside from announcing its growth in terms of market share, Tata Sky has also partnered with SonyLIV to bring over 1,000 hours of content to the Tata Sky Binge service that is accessible through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge+ Android-powered set-top box.

Tata Sky Binge includes OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Zee5, Sun Nxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, and Voot Kids. It also provides three months of Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tata Sky, TRAI, Tata Sky Binge, Sony LIV, SonyLIV
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Puts Major Taiwanese Supplier Pegatron on Probation Over Labour Laws Violation

Related Stories

Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Surface Online
  3. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Curved Edges Instead of Slider Design
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  5. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
  8. Your iPhone Could Have This Amazing Feature. Here’s How to Unlock It
  9. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Sky Continues to Lead DTH Market in India, Ties Up With SonyLIV for Tata Sky Binge Service
  2. Apple Puts Major Taiwanese Supplier Pegatron on Probation Over Labour Laws Violation
  3. Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router With Up to 1.2Gbps Speed, 1,000 Square Feet Coverage Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Slider Design Will Be Ditched for Curved Edges
  6. Ghimob Malware Targeting Financial Android Apps, Offers Remote Access to Hacker: Kaspersky
  7. PlayStation 4 Can Now Stream PlayStation 5, Remote Play App Gets Multiplayer, HDR Support
  8. YouTube Music Adds Activity Bar for Easy Access on Homepage, Multiple Personalised Playlists
  9. OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging, AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch Early Next Year
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut by Rs. 25,000 Across Retail Stores: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com