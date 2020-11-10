Tata Sky has continued to maintain its leadership in the market for four quarters in a row, the DTH operator announced. Citing the data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Tata Sky reported that it captured a market share of 32.09 percent in the quarter ending on June 30. The operator has also partnered with over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV to offer on-demand shows, movies, and sports content to Tata Sky Binge customers. Tata Sky Binge already offers content from nine OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play, and Zee5, among others.

The data provided in the latest Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report by TRAI, shared by Tata Sky in a press release, shows that the operator's market share grew by nearly 0.5 percent in the April-June quarter 2020 from the 31.61 percent reported in the July-September quarter last year.

Tata Sky reported that during the last four quarters, it added about 7.5 lakh subscribers. However, if we look at its quarter-over-quarter performance based on the given TRAI data, the operator lost 0.24 percent share since the previous quarter ending on March 31.

“We remain the No. 1 DTH and No. 1 Pay TV platform having increased the lead over our nearest competitor. It is heartening to see the overall DTH sector maintain its resilience even in this quarter,” a Tata Sky spokesperson said.

Following Tata Sky at the top, Dish TV and D2h jointly came in second, while Airtel stood at third and Sun Direct at fourth position, as per the TRAI data.

At the end of June, the TRAI data shared by Tata Sky shows that Dish TV and D2h had a market share of 28.67 percent, Airtel had 23.83 percent, and Sun Direct had 15.41 percent.

DTH operator Share in QE Sept'2019 Share in QE Dec'2019 Share in QE Mar'2020 Share in QE Jun'2020 Tata Sky 31.61 percent 31.80 percent 32.33 percent 32.09 percent Dish TV and D2h 31.23 percent 30.55 percent 29.49 percent 28.67 percent Airtel 23.39 percent 23.31 percent 23.65 percent 23.83 percent Sun Direct 13.78 percent 14.35 percent 14.53 percent 15.41 percent

Aside from announcing its growth in terms of market share, Tata Sky has also partnered with SonyLIV to bring over 1,000 hours of content to the Tata Sky Binge service that is accessible through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge+ Android-powered set-top box.

Tata Sky Binge includes OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Zee5, Sun Nxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, and Voot Kids. It also provides three months of Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.