Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Pack Charging Rs. 2,423 for 12 Months: Report

Existing Tata Sky subscribers on the Annual Hindi Value pack will not receive any changes as a result of the latest development.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2020 18:25 IST
Tata Sky has discontinued the Annual Hindi Value pack that was launched in January at Rs. 2,299

Tata Sky has discontinued the Annual Hindi Value pack that was launched in January at Rs. 2,299

Highlights
  • Tata Sky is offering the “Annual Hindi Value New” pack in select markets
  • The new pack is available in both HD and SD options
  • Tata Sky has brought the new annual pack as a promotional offer

Tata Sky has replaced the existing Annual Hindi Value pack with the “Annual Hindi Value New” pack as per a report. The new pack is said to be available for high definition (HD) connections at Rs. 2,799 for 12 months, while viewers with standard (SD) connection can avail it at Rs. 2,423 annually. Tata Sky brought the Annual Hindi Value pack for new users in January this year. It was offered at an annual charge of Rs. 2,299 and included a total of 34 SD channels, including nine regional channels, six Hindi entertainment channels, and four Hindi movie channels, among others.

Existing Tata Sky subscribers on the Annual Hindi Value pack will not face any changes as a result of the latest development. However, the operator has discontinued the earlier pack for its new subscribers, as reported by DTH-focussed blog DreamDTH.

The Annual Hindi Value New pack has replaced the existing pack in select markets. It is said to be available for purchase through the mSales channel only and is provided under a limited period offer until December 31. Details about whether the new pack brings any additional channels over the existing Annual Hindi Value pack aren't provided. However, it is likely to include all the channels that are popular in the Hindi-speaking states.

Earlier this month, Tata Sky dropped the price of the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box to Rs. 4,999 from Rs. 5,999. The operator also brought a redesigned home screen experience for its regular HD and SD set-top box users.

Tata Sky has been facing a tough competition from Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV for quite some time. However, the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms to new levels and impacted the income of a large number TV-viewing audience in India has made things difficult for all leading DTH players.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Tata Sky Annual Hindi Value pack, Tata Sky, DTH

