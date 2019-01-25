NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tata Sky Announces New Channel Prices, Packs to Follow Latest TRAI Rules

, 25 January 2019
Tata Sky packs and channel prices are available on the DTH service's website

Highlights

  • Tata Sky has built a dedicated portal to select relevant packs
  • There is an FTA Basic pack for free-to-air channels
  • The new channel and pack prices will be applicable starting February 1

Tata Sky has now started letting consumers choose their favourite channels and build their own channel packs by following a three-step process, as per the new rules from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The move follows a legal tussle between Tata Sky and TRAI over the new regulatory regime. According to the DTH operator, the consumers can now head over the company website, application, or their nearest Tata Sky dealer to get help about migrating to the new packs. TRAI had also recently clarified that consumers under the new regime will get the option to choose channels on an a-la-carte basis for the base pack of 100 SD channels. DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV have already revealed their individual channel prices and packs to follow the latest guidelines.

Giving consumers the ability to build appropriate packs, Tata Sky has now revealed the new prices of channels and packs available on its service. A dedicated pack selection portal has also been provided where Tata Sky users need to enter their registered subscriber ID or mobile number to choose appropriate packs in three steps.

Tata Sky new packs

Tata Sky has detailed its FTA Basic pack that will be available will all the free-to-air channels. Also, the DTH operator has listed all the channels along with their prices that will be provided to the users on an al-a-carte basis.

Channels provided under the a-la-carte basis will come under genres such as Hindi Entertainment, Hindi Movies, Hindi News, Knowledge & Lifestyle, Music, and Others. There are also various regional channels that consumers will be able to choose from their end. Notably, the prices of the al-a-carte channels will be applicable starting February 1.

We reached out to Tata Sky for a comment on the ongoing development, and Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Sky, replied in an emailed statement, "We are already in compliance with the [TRAI] regulation. The Tata Sky website, Tata Sky Mobile App or the nearest dealer are all equipped to ensure a user friendly transition to the new regime."

Telecom Talk reports that Tata Sky has also notified that users with long duration packs will be migrated to monthly packs starting February 1 and the applicable balance will be credited in their Tata Sky account.

Last week, TRAI clarified about its new regulatory framework and announced that consumers have the option to choose channels on an a-la-carte basis for the base pack of 100 SD channels. "Now it has been noticed that several broadcasters are advertising their channels in the form of bouquets only. However, customer may note that they have [the] option to choose channels on a-la-carte also," the regulator had written in a press release.

Notably, Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV earlier this month emerged as among the first DTH operators to announce the prices of individual channels on their connections. Cable TV distributors and multi-system operators (MSO) such as Den Networks, Hathway Cable, and Siti Cable also recently revealed their updated packs to follow the latest regime.

