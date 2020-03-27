Technology News
Tata Sky Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts Amid Lockdown: Report

All those customers whose accounts have been deactivated are getting a message from Tata Sky to avail this 7-day credit.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 March 2020 11:16 IST
Tata Sky offer comes as a respite to subscribers unable to recharge their account amid lockdown

Highlights
  • This loan looks to offer temporary respite to its customers.
  • Tata Sky will debit the user’s account on the eighth day
  • The loan offer can be activated by giving a missed call to 080-61999922

To provide some relief to its customers, Tata Sky has reportedly introduced a 7-day balance loan offer. This offer will enable customers to get 7-day credit, in the event that users aren't able to recharge their accounts. India is in complete lockdown for 21 days, and this offer is specifically for deactivated accounts. All those customers whose accounts have been deactivated are getting a message from Tata Sky to avail this 7-day credit. The loan amount will be debited from the user's account on the eighth day.

This new Tata Sky offer is reportedly available for deactivated accounts. To these subscribers, the operator is sending a message that reads, “Your Tata Sky a/c is deactive! If unable to recharge, give a missed call on 080-61999922 from RMN to get 7 days balance which will be debited on the 8th day. A/c will be credited in the next 4 hrs. Keep your set-top box in On/Standby mode for reactivation of services.”

Once you give a missed call, your account gets credited with 7-day balance, and the channels are back on for the subscriber to watch. On the eighth day, Tata Sky will debit the loan amount from the user's account automatically. This offer was spotted first by DreamDTH.

With the entire nation on lockdown, this loan looks to offer temporary respite to its customers. Earlier this month, Tata Sky increased the prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes. Both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models are available on the official site at Rs. 1,499.

Further reading: Tata Sky, India Lockdown
