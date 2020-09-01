Tata Sky has introduced a new 300Mbps ‘Fixed GB' broadband plan in India. This new broadband plan is priced at Rs. 1,470 per month (exclusive of GST) and comes with 500GB high speed data cap. The company says that after the completion of the FUP, the data speed will be throttled to 3Mbps. The new Tata Sky 300Mbps Fixed GB broadband plan is available in monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and yearly packs. All those users who subscribe for the quarterly, semi-annual, and yearly packs will be offered free installation by Tata Sky.

The new Tata Sky 300Mbps Fixed GB plan is live on the company site, and was first spotted by Telecom Talk. This plan is reported to be currently available for subscription in Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, and Thane. The Fixed GB broadband plan, as mentioned, is priced at Rs. 1,470 per month. It comes with data rollover option along with a free router.

Tata Sky 300Mbps Fixed GB plan is priced at Rs. 4,200 for three months, Rs. 7,560 for six months, and Rs. 14,280 for an annual subscription. The operator is currently offering a 15 percent discount on the annual subscription and 10 percent discount on the semi-annual subscription. As mentioned earlier, this new Fixed GB plan is not available in all operating Tata Sky Broadband cities as of yet.

This new plan sits alongside the Rs. 1,900 Tata Sky unlimited broadband plan that comes with the same 300Mbps speeds but a high speed data cap of 3,300GB. This plan does not offer data rollover, but offers free installation for quarterly, semi-annual, and annual subscriptions. Tata Sky notes that the 300Mbps plan is available in selected areas and is subject to technical feasibility. It is recommended to call the contact centre in your area to know availability before buying the plan.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.