NDTV Gadgets360.com

T-Mobile Says Hackers May Have Made Off With 2 Million Users' Personal Data

, 25 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
T-Mobile Says Hackers May Have Made Off With 2 Million Users' Personal Data

The nation's third-largest wireless carrier said late Thursday that it had discovered a data breach potentially affecting some of its customers' account information.

No financial data was stolen in the incident, the company said, but some personal details such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and account numbers may have been compromised.

In a statement on its website, T-Mobile said it uncovered the hack on Monday. The company "promptly reported it to authorities" and shut down the attack.

Affected T-Mobile customers are being notified directly by the company by a text message.

About 3 percent of T-Mobile's 77 million customers were affected, the company said in a statement to The Washington Post. That translates to roughly 2 million customers.

© The Washington Post 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: T-mobile
Twitter CEO to Testify Before US House Panel on September 5
Tesla to Remain Public After Board Meets With Elon Musk
Vivo Nex
T-Mobile Says Hackers May Have Made Off With 2 Million Users' Personal Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  3. Oppo R17 Pro With Triple Camera Setup Launched, Oppo R17 Price Revealed
  4. Honor 9i, Honor 10 to Be Available With Discounts, Offers on Flipkart
  5. Vodafone Rs. 159 Recharge Offers Unlimited Calls, 28GB Data to Rival Jio
  6. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  7. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Superr Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals in Tech
  10. WhatsApp Says No to Indian Government's Demand to Make Messages Traceable
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.