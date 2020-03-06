Technology News
loading

T-Mobile Hacked Again, for the Second Time in 6 Months

T-Mobile is sending out SMS notifications to all impacted users.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 6 March 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
T-Mobile Hacked Again, for the Second Time in 6 Months

T-Mobile launched an investigation with assistance from leading cyber-security forensics experts

Highlights
  • Personal data of T-Mobile customers has been hacked
  • This is the second security breach T-Mobile has admitted
  • First such incident was reported last November

US telecommunications giant T-Mobile has disclosed that the personal data of its employees and customers has been hacked. This is the second security breach T-Mobile has admitted in the last six months, after the first incident was reported last November.

"Our cyber-security team recently identified and shut down a malicious attack against our email vendor that led to unauthorized access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts, some of which contained account information for T-Mobile customers and employees," the company said in a statement.

It launched an investigation with assistance from leading cyber-security forensics experts.

"The information accessed may have included customer names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans, and features, and billing information. Your financial information (including credit card information) and Social Security number were not impacted," said T-Mobile.

The company is sending out SMS notifications to all impacted users.

T-Mobile in November 2019 had revealed that there was an incident in which a malicious party was able to access account information of some of its prepaid customers.

The company's cyber-security team discovered and shut down the data breach and that it has reported the incident to the authorities.

The leaked data included details such as customer names, billing addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans, and plan features.

Another US carrier Sprint recently admitted hackers accessed some of its user data via the Samsung official website.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: T-Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Receiving a New Update That Improves Autofocus Performance: Report
Google Assistant to Soon Bid Goodbye to John Legend's Voice

Related Stories

T-Mobile Hacked Again, for the Second Time in 6 Months
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Debut With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi Said to Use 5G MediaTek Processor in Mid-Range Phone
  4. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  5. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. PhonePe, Swiggy Amongst Entities Affected Due to Yes Bank Update
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  2. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  3. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  4. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
  5. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  6. Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
  8. Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro
  9. Coronavirus Impact: After AWS, Spotify Reschedules India Event
  10. Google Assistant to Soon Bid Goodbye to John Legend's Voice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.