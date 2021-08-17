Technology News
T-Mobile Says It Found Unauthorised Access to Data, No Customer Information Compromised

T-Mobile said it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2021 10:16 IST
T-Mobile said that it takes the protection of our customers very seriously

Highlights
  • Unauthorised access to some T-Mobile data occurred
  • The entry point used to gain access has been closed
  • Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday

T-Mobile US on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it was yet to find if any customer information has been compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million of its users was leaked.

The telecom operator said in a blog post that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed. It did not confirm the number of affected records.

"We are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement," the company said.

We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement.

We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved. We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed. This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency. Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.

We understand that customers will have questions and concerns, and resolving those is critically important to us. Once we have a more complete and verified understanding of what occurred, we will proactively communicate with our customers and other stakeholders.

US-based digital media outlet Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday.

According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8 percent in afternoon trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Face Fresh Challenge Due to Country's Takeover

