T-Mobile Said to Terminate Employees Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by April

As per a memo posted on a blog, the COVID-19 vaccine rules do not apply to field technicians and most in-store retail roles.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2022 13:47 IST
The blog said T-Mobile's new policy was announced on Friday in an email from its human resource chief

Highlights
  • T - Mobile follows a US Supreme Court ruling on January 13
  • The memo was addressed to all employees (excluding international)
  • T-Mobile said they required office workers to be fully vaccinated

T-Mobile US will fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2, according to an internal company memo posted on the blog The T-MO Report.

The blog said T-Mobile's new policy was announced on Friday in an email from its human resource chief to all staff. It follows a US Supreme Court ruling on January 13 that blocked US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.

"Employees who have not yet taken action to receive their first dose and upload proof by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave," the blog quoted the memo as saying. "Affected employees who do not become fully vaccinated ... by April 2 will be separated from T-Mobile."

The memo, addressed to "all employees (excluding international)," stated that the vaccine rules do not apply to field technicians and most in-store retail roles.

In a statement on Saturday, T-Mobile said "we are requiring office workers (with limited exception for certain roles, locations and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions) to be fully vaccinated by April 2." It added that "badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: T Mobile, COVID 19
Redmi 10A Certification Listing Tips Key Specifications, 4 Storage Options Expected

