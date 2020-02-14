Technology News
loading

Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt

The Supreme Court had rejected petitions seeking a review of its order last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 February 2020 14:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt

Supreme Court had rejected petitions seeking a review of its order last month

Highlights
  • Supreme Court slammed carriers for non-payment of dues
  • The court threatened them with contempt proceedings
  • They'll have to pay up by March 17

Supreme Court slammed mobile carriers on Friday for non-payment of billions of dollars in government dues and threatened them with contempt proceedings if they didn't pay up by March 17.

The court, which had asked companies including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to pay Rs. 92,000 crores in overdue levies and interest by January 23, had rejected petitions seeking a review of its order last month.

"This is pure contempt, 100 percent contempt," judge Arun Mishra told lawyers for the companies and the government on Friday.

The trio of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which is backed by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, controls more than 90 percent of India's mobile market. Airtel and Vodafone have both flagged going concern risks following the order.

The move threatens the survival of Vodafone Idea, a joint venture of Britain's Vodafone Group and India's Idea Cellular, as the unit is saddled with about $3.9 billion in overdue payments.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the companies and the federal Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were liable for contempt of court.

"Should we wind up the Supreme Court now? Is there any law left in the country?" Mishra said.

"We will draw up contempt against everyone," he said.

Vodafone Idea, which owes the government about $4 billion, saw its shares fall as much as 19 percent after Friday's ruling. The company had lost about 27 percent of its value this year at Thursday's close after falling 73 percent in 2019.

The broader Indian stock market also reversed early gains to trade lower after the ruling as investors were worried about its strain on already over-exposed banks. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.15 percent during mid-day's trading.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Supreme Court, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio
BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days

Related Stories

Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  3. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  4. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  5. Joker Gets a Re-Release in India: Get Free Tickets With This Subscription
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Nikon’s D6 DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  10. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  2. Supreme Court Orders Telcos to Clear Dues by March 17, Threatens Contempt
  3. BSNL Extends Validity of Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan for 270 Days
  4. Google Chrome May Soon Get Pixel's Live Caption Feature
  5. PUBG v6.2 Update Brings 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode, Now Live on Test Server
  6. BSNL Bharat AirFibre Broadband Service Expanded to 5 Telecom Circles: All You Need to Know
  7. Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Keeping Data Abroad
  8. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Over Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Android 11 Developer Preview Site Briefly Goes Live, Gets Quickly Pulled by Google
  10. From Vomiting to Guns, Taj Mahal 1989 Cast Delve Into Their Favourite Scenes of Netflix Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.