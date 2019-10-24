Technology News
loading

Supreme Court Upholds DoT Demand for Telcos to Clear Dues Worth Roughly Rs. 92,000 Crores

Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to shell out the dues, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 15:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Supreme Court Upholds DoT Demand for Telcos to Clear Dues Worth Roughly Rs. 92,000 Crores

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a demand by the telecom department that wireless carriers, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, pay the government as much as Rs. 92,000 crores in dues, which includes penalties and interest. This is a significant judgment pronounced by top court on the scope of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said telecom companies will have to shell out the dues. Department of Telecom (DoT) total demand is estimated around Rs. 92,000 crores.

"We allow the appeals of the DoT.... The gross revenue will prevail as defined, as 'gross revenue'," said the court citing no further exercise in connection with the calculations regarding the dues. Counsels for the companies sought six months to clear the dues.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court to allocate reasonable time limit, as there could be a third round of litigation challenging the calculations. The court specified that there should not be any further litigation on the matter.

The apex court will also pass a separate order on the specific time frame for the telecom companies to pay their dues. The top court had reserved the order in August.

The telecom companies have disputed the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), forming the basis for both spectrum charges and licence fee, paid to the government.

According to the DoT, the AGR should include dividends, handset sales, rent and profit from the sale of scrap besides revenue from services.

The apex court said that most of things will come under the government's definition of AGR and telcom companies shall have to pay up.

The top court also held that AGR will include within its net most of the revenues except for one or two. As a result, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and other telecom operators will have to cough up thousands of crores of each in the light of this judgement.

The 2015 telecom tribunal judgement, which forms the basis for companies to calculate AGR, including apparently some elements which are considered non-core to the telecom companies. The companies accordingly paid the dues connected with licence fee and spectrum charges, but DoT remained persistent with its demands.

According to the DoT, major telecom players like -- Bharti Airtel owes Rs. 21,682.13 crores as licence fees to the government and Vodafone Idea owes Rs. 19,822.71 crores.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Supreme Court
Google Go Incognito Mode Starts Rolling Out in Over a Dozen Languages in India
Honor Smartphones
Supreme Court Upholds DoT Demand for Telcos to Clear Dues Worth Roughly Rs. 92,000 Crores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  3. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Google Go Gets Incognito Mode, Prevents Your Searches From Being Saved
  7. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  10. Latest Moon Flyby Finds No Trace of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: NASA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Band 4 With 2.5D Display, Optical Heart Rate Sensor Launched; Huawei VR Glass Debuts Too
  2. Huawei Band 4 With 2.5D Display, Optical Heart Rate Sensor Launched; Huawei VR Glass Debuts Too
  3. Supreme Court Upholds DoT Demand for Telcos to Clear Dues Worth Roughly Rs. 92,000 Crores
  4. Google Go Incognito Mode Starts Rolling Out in Over a Dozen Languages in India
  5. Xiaomi Says It Sold 500,000 Mi TVs During Festive Sales
  6. Microsoft, Jio Empowering Small Businesses in India: Nadella
  7. Samsung, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Others Commit to Releasing Stable Android 10 Update by Year-End: Google
  8. Nokia Slashes Profit Outlook in Fight for 5G Business
  9. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  10. Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.