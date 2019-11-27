Sun Direct, one of the popular DTH operators in South India, has taken a competitive step and brought the price of its set-top box models down to Rs. 1,799. The new move by the Chennai-based operator brings it in line with service providers such as D2h and Dish TV that offer their set-top boxes with similar price tags. While the standard resolution support Sun Direct SD+ set-top box is priced at Rs. 1,799, customers can get the high-definition (HD) experience through the Sun Direct HD+ set-top-box at Rs. 1,999.

As per the listing on the Sun Direct website, the operator is selling its set-top boxes with a starting price of Rs. 1,799. Customers buying a Sun Direct set-top box through the official site are required to select their channel package to get the new connection.

There are various delivery platform operator (DPO) packages available on the Sun Direct site along with language options such as Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Further, customers are charged for a network capacity fee (NFC) of Rs. 1,954 per month for avail a bouquet of 147 channels. Sun Direct also provides options such as English Jodi Pack, Hindi Jodi Pack, and Hindi Movie Jodi Pack, as reported by Telecom Talk.

Existing Sun Direct customers are also entitled to avail an 'Instant Cashback Offer' to get up to Rs. 150 cashback on a recharge of Rs. 3,000 and above.

The new update from Sun Direct comes months after D2h brought its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,799 along with a one-month Platinum HD Combo subscription. Dish TV also offers its HD set-top box along with a one-month subscription at Rs. 1,690 under a limited period offer.

Last month, Tata Sky dropped its HD and SD set-top box prices in India to as low as Rs. 1,099. The operator was previously offering its set-top boxes at a starting price of Rs. 1,399.