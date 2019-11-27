Technology News
loading

Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799

Sun Direct has listed the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes on its official website.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799

Sun Direct is offering channel packages alongside its set-top boxes

Highlights
  • Sun Direct is providing its HD set-top box option at Rs. 1,999
  • D2h brought its HD set-top box along with Premium HD Combo at Rs. 1,799
  • Sun Direct offers a list of channel packages and curated packs

Sun Direct, one of the popular DTH operators in South India, has taken a competitive step and brought the price of its set-top box models down to Rs. 1,799. The new move by the Chennai-based operator brings it in line with service providers such as D2h and Dish TV that offer their set-top boxes with similar price tags. While the standard resolution support Sun Direct SD+ set-top box is priced at Rs. 1,799, customers can get the high-definition (HD) experience through the Sun Direct HD+ set-top-box at Rs. 1,999.

As per the listing on the Sun Direct website, the operator is selling its set-top boxes with a starting price of Rs. 1,799. Customers buying a Sun Direct set-top box through the official site are required to select their channel package to get the new connection.

There are various delivery platform operator (DPO) packages available on the Sun Direct site along with language options such as Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Further, customers are charged for a network capacity fee (NFC) of Rs. 1,954 per month for avail a bouquet of 147 channels. Sun Direct also provides options such as English Jodi Pack, Hindi Jodi Pack, and Hindi Movie Jodi Pack, as reported by Telecom Talk.

Existing Sun Direct customers are also entitled to avail an 'Instant Cashback Offer' to get up to Rs. 150 cashback on a recharge of Rs. 3,000 and above.

The new update from Sun Direct comes months after D2h brought its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,799 along with a one-month Platinum HD Combo subscription. Dish TV also offers its HD set-top box along with a one-month subscription at Rs. 1,690 under a limited period offer.

Last month, Tata Sky dropped its HD and SD set-top box prices in India to as low as Rs. 1,099. The operator was previously offering its set-top boxes at a starting price of Rs. 1,399.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun Direct, DTH
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Black Friday 2019: What to Buy From India and How to Prepare Yourself
Honor Smartphones
Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  3. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. Vivo Z5i With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
  7. Honor V30, V30 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  9. Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update
  10. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799
  2. Cartosat-3: ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Imaging Satellite Along With 13 US Nano Satellites
  3. Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update
  4. Xiaomi Phone With 5G Connectivity and 66W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification: Report
  5. ISRO Successfully Inserts Cartosat-3, 13 US Nano Satellites Into Orbit
  6. Jio Fiber Preview Offer No Longer Available for New Users; Many Existing Users Still Enjoying Its Benefits
  7. Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020
  8. Twitter to Remove Accounts Inactive for Over 6 Months
  9. Apple Says Recent Changes Improve User Privacy, but Some US Lawmakers See Them as an Effort to Edge Out Rivals
  10. Google Shopping Adds New Features to Connect Users, Retailers in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.