Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink Business

Musk said last year that Starlink was an important new revenue stream for SpaceX.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 September 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink Business

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO

Highlights
  • SpaceX is racing to build out its Starlink satellite constellation
  • Plans to offer broadband internet commercially by the end of 2020
  • Musk also said he is a "huge fan" of small retail investors

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk plans to list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, several years in the future when revenue growth is smooth and predictable.

"Public market does *not* like erratic cash flow haha," the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted on Monday.

Musk said last year that Starlink was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO in the coming years.

SpaceX is racing to build out its Starlink satellite constellation to offer broadband internet commercially by the end of 2020.

Musk, in his tweet, also said he is a "huge fan" of small retail investors and will ensure they get top priority.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starlink, IPO, Tesla
Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon

Related Stories

Elon Musk Plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K Price in India Tipped
  2. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  3. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Sony India’s Diwali Sale With Discounted Games May Start From October 5
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  7. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  2. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  3. Avatar 2 Complete, Avatar 3 Nearly Done Filming, Reveals James Cameron
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s Tipped to be Under Development, Could Launch Soon
  5. Google to Enforce Play Store Tax on the 3 Percent of Apps Not Paying
  6. Amazon Prime Day Global Mega-Sale to Be Held on October 13-14
  7. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Watch Launching in India Today: How to Watch Xiaomi Event Live Stream
  8. Poco X3 to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Redmi 9A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Teased, Company Also Likely to Unveil Smart TV and Other Appliances
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com