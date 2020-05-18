Technology News
loading

SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns

The board is currently largely comprised of SoftBank insiders and confidants.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2020 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns

The departure of Ma comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy

Highlights
  • SoftBank will propose appointment of Yoshimoto Goto to the board
  • The number of board members will expand to 13 after expansion
  • Ma's exit follows departure of Tadashi Yanai, founder of Fast Retailing

SoftBank Group said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

The departure of Ma, who retired as Alibaba's executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will propose three new appointments to the board, including group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25. The number of board members will expand to 13.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design Systems who is also chairman of venture capital firm Walden International, and Yuko Kawamoto, a professor at Waseda Business School as outside directors. Kawamoto will become its only female board member.

That meets a demand from activist investor Elliott Management, which has pressed SoftBank to improve board diversity, and also wants a new subcommittee to oversee the investment process at the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7.59 lakh crores) Vision Fund.

Son's top-down management style is under increased scrutiny with the fund expected to report its third consecutive quarterly operating loss later on Monday, plunging the group as a whole to a record loss.

The board is largely comprised of SoftBank insiders and confidants. It includes Yasir al-Rumayyan, who heads the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that is the Vision Fund's biggest outside backer.

"Who is the voice of reason who can stand up to Son? You probably need more than one," said Nicholas Benes of The Board Director Training Institute of Japan, a non-profit focused on corporate governance training.

"I am doubtful that these four outside directors, in a board of 13, will have much effect slowing Son down before the next WeWork deal," he added, referring to SoftBank's soured bet on the office-sharing startup.

Ma's exit follows the departure of Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, who resigned from the board late last year to focus on his fashion business.

Separately, SoftBank said the board had approve a second JPY 500 billion (roughly Rs. 35,430 crores) tranche of share purchases, part of a JPY 2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1.77 lakh crores) buyback programme announced in March to prop up the group's share price as its tech bets flounder.

SoftBank has bought back more than 250 billion (roughly Rs. 17,714 crores) of its shares at the end of April. It has pledged to sell down or monetise $41 billion (roughly Rs. 3.11 lakh crores) of assets to raise cash, with its stake in Alibaba - the portfolio's most valuable asset - seen as a likely target.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, Alibaba, Jack Ma, Vision Fund
Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One

Related Stories

SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
  9. Realme TV, Realme Watch Set to Launch in India on May 25
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments
  2. Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter
  3. Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One
  5. SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
  6. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  7. Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
  10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com