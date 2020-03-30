Technology News
loading

SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs

OneWeb has launched 74 satellites including 34 from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in early February.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2020 10:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs

Photo Credit: YouTube/ OneWeb

OneWeb is negotiating for debtor-in-possession financing to support its ongoing business

Highlights
  • OneWeb said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
  • It is pursuing a sale of its business
  • OneWeb has cut its workforce amid the coronavirus outbreak

OneWeb, the satellite operator backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a sale of its business and has cut its workforce amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OneWeb is in negotiations for debtor-in-possession financing, which if acquired and approved by the court will support its ongoing business, the company said in a statement that did not mention how many jobs were being cut.

The company also said it had been in talks for funding since the beginning of the year but the process had stalled due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our current situation is a consequence of the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis," Chief Executive Officer Adrian Steckel said, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged from China late last year.

The satellite operator estimated assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities in the same range, according to a filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The firm has launched 74 satellites including 34 from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in early February to provide high-speed Internet access using satellite communications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, OneWeb
Twitter Removes Two Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning Virus Quarantine

Related Stories

SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  4. Mi 10 Lite 5G Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  5. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Realme X2 Starts Getting Realme UI With Android 10 Update in India
  8. Twitter Removes Two Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning Virus Quarantine
  9. Gujarat Launches App to Track Home-Quarantined Persons
  10. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Rick and Morty Drops Japanese Anime Short as We Wait for the Rest of Season 4
  2. SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs
  3. Twitter Removes Two Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning Virus Quarantine
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11 Alleged Specifications, Renders Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Stop Sending Memes, Russian Telecom Operator Pleads as Networks Begin to Overload
  6. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 With 14.2mm Drivers, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  7. Google Offers $800 Million to Pandemic-Impacted Businesses, Health Agencies
  8. Tata Sky Broadband to Offer Free Landline Service With Unlimited Voice Calling Soon
  9. Facebook Live Now Accessible to Non-Facebook Users on Mobile
  10. Mi TV 4S 65-Inch With 4K HDR10+ Screen, Android 9.0 TV Launched; Mi Air Purifier 3H Debuts as Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com