Technology News
loading

Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know

The J&K administration has extended the ban on high speed Internet across the Union Territory till March 17.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 4 March 2020 16:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know

People line up to go online at an Internet cafe in Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, India

Highlights
  • J&K residents can access social media websites on 2G mobile Internet
  • The order is applicable till March 17
  • Ban on high speed Internet has been extended till March 17

After seven months, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) residents can now access social media websites on 2G mobile Internet, sources said. There is no mention of whitelisting of websites as per the new government order issued on Wednesday. The order is applicable till March 17. The J&K government has extended the ban on high speed Internet across the Union Territory till March 17.

An order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary J&K Home Shaleen Kabra.

The order said the move is being taken in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and for maintaining public order.

"About mobile data services, the Internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only. While the postpaid SIM card holders shall continue to be provided access to the Internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections", the order said.

About fixed line Internet connectivity, it said Internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

It further directs that the access/communication facilities provided by the government viz e-terminals/Internet kiosks apart from special arrangements for tourists, students, traders, etc. shall continue.

The IGP Kashmir/Jammu shall ensure communication of these directions to the service providers forthwith and also ensure implementation of the direction with immediate effect.

Internet was suspended across J&K ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in a phased manner across J&K.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jammu And Kashmir, Internet Blockade, 2G Internet
ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999

Related Stories

Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  4. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  5. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  7. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Microsoft Could Soon Overhaul the Windows 10 Start Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
  4. ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
  5. Google Search Trends in India on March 4, 2020, Explained: From Cryptocurrency to WhatsApp
  6. 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace 13-Inch Model in 2020, New iMac Pro Planned as Well: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update With Improved Camera and Battery Performance in India
  8. Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
  10. Government Pushes for More Self-Censorship on Streaming, Issues Ultimatum: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.