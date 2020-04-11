Technology News
loading

TRAI Recommends Making Set-Top Box Interoperability Compulsory

TRAI says DTH operators and MSO players should be given a time for six months to adopt set-top box interoperability.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 April 2020 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TRAI Recommends Making Set-Top Box Interoperability Compulsory

TRAI has recommended that every STB provided to a consumer "must be interoperable"

Highlights
  • TRAI also called for the setting up of a coordination committee
  • Lack of interoperability deprives customer of the freedom to change
  • TRAI said it also creates a hinderance to technological innovation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that all DTH and cable set-top-boxes (STBs) provided to the customers must support interoperability and urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make it mandatory by introducing the requisite provisions. Interoperable set-top boxes will allow consumers to change their DTH operator without buying a new set-top box. Presently the STBs deployed in the Cable TV networks are non-interoperable — the same STB cannot be used interchangeably across the different service providers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also recommended the mandatory provisioning of USB port-based common interface for all digital television sets in India.

"All the set-top-boxes in India must support technical interoperability in principle, i.e. every STB provided to a consumer must be interoperable," the TRAI recommended.

The TRAI also called for the setting up of a coordination committee by the I&B ministry having members from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, TRAI, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and representatives of TV manufacturers.

"The committee may steer implementation of revised STB standards for both the DTH and the Cable TV segment," it said.

The lack of interoperability of STBs between different service providers not only deprives customer of the freedom to change his or her service provider but also creates a hindrance to technological innovation, improvement in service quality, and the overall sector growth, the TRAI said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) may include a suitable clause or condition in the permission, registration or Cable Television Network Rule mandating all the distribution platform operators (DTH as well as Multi-System Operators) to compulsorily facilitate service provisioning through the interoperable STBs either provided by DPOs or procured by the consumers from open market, it said.

The MIB, in collaboration with the BIS, should make suitable amendments in specified standards for STBs, the TRAI said.

It said DTH and MSO players should be given a time for six months to adopt “DVB CI+ 2.0 standards (with USB CAM)” in line with the ETSI standards (European Telecommunications Standards Institute).

Such specifications must mandate TV manufacturers to provide all digital television sets with at least one open interface port based on DVB CI Plus 2.0 standards permitting simple connection of USB CAM to allow reception of television signals, the TRAI said.

They must also provide the digital television sets with built in tuners to enable reception of television content through both satellite and cable platforms, it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, DTH, set top box, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
Amazon India Plans to Shut Down Two-Hour Grocery Delivery App Prime Now, Will Fold Service into Main App

Related Stories

TRAI Recommends Making Set-Top Box Interoperability Compulsory
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  2. Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
  3. Amazon India Plans to Kill Prime Now in Favour of Amazon Fresh
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 13 May Be Called Toy Playground
  6. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  7. The Best Family Movies on Streaming in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV
  9. Government Warms to E-Commerce as Delivery Workers Brave the Pandemic
  10. LG Style 3 Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Recommends Making Set-Top Box Interoperability Compulsory
  2. Amazon India Plans to Shut Down Two-Hour Grocery Delivery App Prime Now, Will Fold Service into Main App
  3. LG Style 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched: Specifications, Features
  4. Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures
  5. US Firm to Assist IIT Kanpur Startup in Development of Low-Cost Ventilators
  6. US Agencies Back Revoking Ability of China Telecom to Operate in US
  7. Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests
  8. COVID-19: Apple, Google Partner on Contact Tracing Tech via APIs, Bluetooth
  9. Facebook Sues Indian Techie for Running Deceptive Ads, Fake News on Coronavirus
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 13 Reportedly Called Toy Playground, Royale Pass Details Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com