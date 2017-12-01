Samsung Demonstrates 5G Network on High-Speed Train

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has demonstrated the fifth-generation network on a high-speed train travelling over 100kmph under a joint project with Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI.

The two companies, which have been rolling out joint projects in the field since 2015, said they successfully observed data transmission speed of 1.7Gbps in the demonstration conducted in Japan in November, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The demonstration leveraged capabilities driven by 5G, such as high throughput, low latency and massive connections, which verified potential services that would be highly beneficial to passengers and operators of high-speed trains," Samsung was quoted as saying.

The test is anticipated to pave the way for faster on-board WiFi services that offer stronger security as well.

The companies said 8K-quality video was downloaded via a 5G router installed on-board. A 4K video shot from a camera installed on the train was also uploaded in the demonstration.

"To fulfill our aim to launch 5G by 2020, KDDI will continue exploring real-life scenario experiments for diverse 5G use and business cases together with Samsung," KDDI added.