Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Demonstrates 5G Network on High-Speed Train

 
01 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Demonstrates 5G Network on High-Speed Train

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has demonstrated the fifth-generation network on a high-speed train travelling over 100kmph under a joint project with Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI.

The two companies, which have been rolling out joint projects in the field since 2015, said they successfully observed data transmission speed of 1.7Gbps in the demonstration conducted in Japan in November, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The demonstration leveraged capabilities driven by 5G, such as high throughput, low latency and massive connections, which verified potential services that would be highly beneficial to passengers and operators of high-speed trains," Samsung was quoted as saying.

The test is anticipated to pave the way for faster on-board WiFi services that offer stronger security as well.

The companies said 8K-quality video was downloaded via a 5G router installed on-board. A 4K video shot from a camera installed on the train was also uploaded in the demonstration.

"To fulfill our aim to launch 5G by 2020, KDDI will continue exploring real-life scenario experiments for diverse 5G use and business cases together with Samsung," KDDI added.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Japan, Samsung, Samsung 5G, Telecom
Google Announces 4 New Indian Startups for Fresh 'Launchpad Accelerator' Batch
Toshiba, Western Digital Close to Settling Dispute: Report
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Samsung Demonstrates 5G Network on High-Speed Train
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5A Buyers Will Get Rs. 1,000 Cashback from Jio
  2. Jio Not to Blame for Telecom Industry's Losses, Mukesh Ambani Says
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 5A First Impressions
  4. Micromax Bharat 5 With 5000mAh Battery, Vodafone Data Offer Launched
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5A With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. How This Simple App Helped Me Recover Data From a Broken Phone
  7. Airtel Offers Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data Per Day for 28 Days at Rs. 199
  8. Honor 7X to Go on Sale in India on December 7, via Amazon
  9. Google Play Announces 'Best of 2017' Apps, Books, Games, Music, and More
  10. Avengers: Infinity War to Release a Week Early in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.