Technology News
loading

Samsung Bets on Europe 5G Orders to Grow Network Equipment Business

Samsung is currently conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2021 17:06 IST
Samsung Bets on Europe 5G Orders to Grow Network Equipment Business

Samsung has seen the number of new clients for its 5G equipments rise by 35 percent a year on average

Highlights
  • Samsung's goal is to become top-three in the network equipment business
  • Samsung is touting its virtualised RAN (radio access network) technology
  • Verizon has adopted this technology for 5G RAN

Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market.

Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE, with a 10-15 percent market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group.

But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,100 crores) deal with US telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan's NTT Docomo in March, "impressions have changed", Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Samsung is currently conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies such as Deutsche Telekom in the Czech Republic, Play Communications in Poland and another major European firm, Kim said.

Besides Europe, Samsung is also looking to expand in markets such as India, Australia, and Southeast Asia, he added.

The network equipment business is small currently for Samsung, which had a revenue of SKW 236.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,47,400 crores) for 2020. It does not announce separate numbers for the business and most analysts don't have estimates for it.

Samsung said since the 5G network rollouts began in 2019 in various countries, it has seen the number of new clients for its 5G equipments and systems rise by 35 percent a year on average.

In addition to 5G rollouts, US pressure on its allies to exclude Huawei from 5G systems has provided opportunities for its competitors to expand market share.

Samsung is touting its virtualised RAN (radio access network) technology, or software that allows telecom companies to freely use off-the-shelf network equipment in various combinations to connect users to networks, saving costs and providing flexibility.

Verizon has adopted this technology for 5G RAN, while in South Korea, all operators' 5G core networks are virtualised, Samsung said, with the country's very heavy use of online services like e-commerce and food delivery compared to population size serving as a benchmark.

Samsung's goal is to become top-three in the network equipment business, Kim said, from seventh now in the total telecom equipment market according to Dell'Oro. However, Kim did not give a timeframe, citing the industry's long incubation time.

"It took us about a decade to win the Verizon deal, since forming early relationships... It takes persistence," he said.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Huawei, Verizon
WWDC 2021 Announcements From Apple: From Find My Network Tracking Switched-Off iPhone to Offline Siri

Related Stories

Samsung Bets on Europe 5G Orders to Grow Network Equipment Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reddit, Amazon, Twitch — Half the Internet Seems to Be Down and This Is Why
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  6. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Apple Music Now Supporting Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
  8. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  9. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Revealed via Official Image by CEO Pete Lau: Report
  10. Apple Pays Millions to Student After Explicit Photos Leak Online During Repair
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion Is Live; Brings Aliens, UFOs, Superman, New Battle Pass, More
  2. SBI Union, Others Urge Central Bank to Scrap Digital Payments Plan, Letter Shows
  3. Samsung Bets on Europe 5G Orders to Grow Network Equipment Business
  4. WWDC 2021 Announcements From Apple: From Find My Network Tracking Switched-Off iPhone to Offline Siri
  5. PUBG Mobile India Remake Battlegrounds Teased to Be 'Almost Here'
  6. Apple Pays Millions to Student After Explicit Photos Leak on Facebook During Repair
  7. Twitter Blocks Punjabi Singer Jazzy B, Three Other Accounts ‘In Response to a Legal Demand’
  8. Reddit, Amazon, Twitch — Half the Internet Seems to Be Down and This Is Why
  9. Jaybird Vista 2 TWS Earbuds With Rugged IP68 Build, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  10. Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs to Get Permanent Residency: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com