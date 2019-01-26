NDTV Gadgets360.com

Republic Day Offers: BSNL Rs. 269 Recharge Launched With 26 Days Validity

, 26 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Republic Day Offers: BSNL Rs. 269 Recharge Launched With 26 Days Validity

BSNL Republic Day Offer: The new pack is only valid till January 31

Highlights

  • BSNL has launched a new pack to celebrate Republic day
  • It offers 2,600 calling minutes, 2.6GB data, 260 SMS messages
  • It is priced at Rs. 269, and comes with 26 days validity

Ahead of Republic Day, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a new Rs. 269 pack for its prepaid customers in India. The new pack from the state-owned telco comes with 26 days validity, and offers 2.6GB of data. The plan has been introduced on the occasion of Republic Day, and it also brings along 2,600 minutes of free calling, and 260 SMS messages free. This plan has been launched only for a limited time frame, and will only be applicable from January 26 (Republic Day) to January 31.

BSNL recharge pack details

The new BSNL Combo STV 269 has been made available across India for a price of Rs. 269, just ahead of Republic Day. It offers 2,600 minutes talk time, 260 SMS messages, 2.6GB of data, for a validity of 26 days. This prepaid pack has been curated especially to commemorate the occasion of January 26, i.e., Republic Day. As mentioned, the plan is available in an open market manner from January 26 to January 31 only.

The new Republic Day recharge comes just days after BSNL has revised its Rs. 99 recharge that is designed specifically offer unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid subscribers It is now offering 24 days of validity, instead of 26 days.

Paytm Republic Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, Google Pixel 3 Listed With Cashback, Other Deals

It also recently introduced a new BSNL Rs. 899 pack that offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls (except Mumbai and Delhi circles), and 50 SMS messages per day for a validity of 180 days.

BSNL has reportedly also increased the SIM replacement charges for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to Rs. 100. It also launched its Bharat Fiber broadband service recently to counter Reliance's Jio GigaFiber. The operator also recently brought its yearly prepaid recharge options to take on the competition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: bsnl
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nokia 9 PureView Launch Expected at HMD Global MWC 2019 Event Scheduled for February 24
PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Gameplay Impressions: A Good Reason to Squad Up
Pricee
Republic Day Offers: BSNL Rs. 269 Recharge Launched With 26 Days Validity
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ear Pods
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  3. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  4. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  5. Jio Led Overall Indian Handset, Feature Phone Market in Q4: Counterpoint
  6. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  7. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  9. Vodafone Idea Gets Rs. 24 Recharge to Extend Prepaid Validity by 28 Days
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Gameplay Impressions: Better With Friends
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.