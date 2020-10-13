Technology News
Jio Became First Telecom Operator to Have Over 40 Crore Total Subscribers in July: TRAI

Vodafone Idea (VI), meanwhile, lost 37.26 lakh subscribers in July 2020.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 13 October 2020 11:56 IST
Reliance Jio is leading the wireless subscriber market share, with 40,08,03,819 subscribers, as per TRAI

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio added 35.54 lakh subscribers in July 2020
  • Vi lost 37.26 lakh subscribers
  • The overall wireless subscriber base saw a 0.30 percent growth

Jio added 35.54 lakh subscribers in July 2020, while Vi (Vodafone Idea) lost 37.26 lakh subscribers, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI. Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, added 32.6 lakh subscribers, BSNL 3.88 lakh subscribers, and MTLN lost 5,457 subscribers. This makes Reliance Jio the first mobile services provider to cross the 40 crore customer mark in India. Total wireless subscribers in India increased from 114 crore at the end of June to 114.4 crore at the end of July registering a monthly growth rate of 0.30 percent.

The overall telecom subscriber base in India increased marginally from 116 crore in June 2020 to 116.4 crore in July 2020, as per the monthly subscribers report of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This shows a monthly growth rate of 0.30 percent.

Reliance Jio is leading the wireless subscriber market share, with 40,08,03,819 subscribers, shows the report.

As of July 31, 2020, the private access service providers such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi held 89.33 percent market share of the wireless subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.67 percent. Kolkata telecom circle showed maximum growth of 2.03 percent in its wireless subscriber base in the month of July.

The report also said over 75 lakh requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP) in the month of July 2020.

The TRAI report shows that the number of broadband subscribers increased to 70.5 crore in July, from 69.8 crore in June. The top five service providers (Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and Atria Convergence) constituted 98.91 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
