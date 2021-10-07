Reliance Jio is giving away two-day unlimited plan to customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This is after the service disruption that users experienced in both the circles for a few hours. Jio has rolled out this two-day plan for users to compensate for the inconvenience caused due to disruption of service. Due to the network problems, JioDown was trending on Twitter and thousands of issues were also reported with Jio connections on the Internet outage tracker DownDetector.

Jio sent out a message to all affected users informing them of this complimentary two-day unlimited plan. This plan, Jio says, will get applied to the user's number by the end of the day and will become active post the expiry of the current active plan. While Jio does not mention what this complimentary unlimited plan entails, it is likely to offer unlimited data to users.

The exact message sent by Jio reads as follows:

“Dear Jio user, Your service experience is our top priority. Unfortunately, this morning, you and few other customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh faced service disruption. Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn't a pleasant service experience for you, and we truly apologise for that. As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-DAY COMPLIMENTARY UNLIMITED PLAN that will get applied to your number automatically tonight. The complimentary plan will become active post the expiry of your current active plan. We value you and your service experience on Jio.”

The telecom operator has since fixed the issue and service has resumed back to normal in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles. It is not necessary that all subscribers in the circles will get the complimentary plan message. Jio is likely to only send the message to affected users only.