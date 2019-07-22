Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs

Reliance Industries plans to remain focused on subscriber additions rather than chase higher tariffs for its Jio telecoms business, a top company executive said.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 09:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
Highlights
  • Jio's strategy is aimed at prolonging the pressure on rivals
  • We are not in the ARPU game: Jio's head of strategy
  • Airtel and Vodafone Idea's profits have plunged since the launch of Jio

India's Reliance Industries plans to remain focused on subscriber additions rather than chase higher tariffs for its Jio telecoms business, a top company executive said.

Its strategy is aimed at prolonging the pressure on rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, whose revenue and profits have plunged since the launch of Jio by Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man.

"We have been telling you from the beginning, the priority for us today is customers," Jio's head of strategy, Anshuman Thakur, said in a news briefing late on Friday after quarterly results.

Since its launch in September 2016 Jio has added 331.3 million subscribers by offering cut-price data plans and free voice calls, along with free music, movies and more. Its arrival has caused upheaval in India's mobile telephony market, forcing some small players out of business while bigger Vodafone and Idea have responded by merging in India.

Competition from Jio has sent the average revenue per user (ARPU) tumbling. Jio's results for the three months to June 30 showed its ARPU - a key metric for telecoms companies - was at Rs. 122, down 9.3 percent from a year ago.

"We are not in this ARPU game," Thakur said, adding that the management's priority is to ensure that more subscribers latch on to its network and use its services, thereby creating greater "long-term value."

Jio recently topped Bharti Airtel to become India's second-biggest telecoms operator behind Vodafone Idea.

Analysts had predicted that Jio would start raising its tariffs as soon as it reached a critical mass of subscribers.

Thakur, however, suggested that Jio is in no mood to relent, noting that it added 24.5 million subscribers in the quarter and that its subscribers consume an average of 11.4 gigabytes of data each month.

"We're quite happy with these key performance indicators," he said.

Reliance also announced on Friday that Jio has sold its tower assets via an investment trust to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for Rs. 25,000 crores.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio
Every MCU Phase 4 Movie, Series Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
Honor Smartphones
Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  2. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  3. Redmi K20 Review
  4. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
  5. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  6. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  9. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  10. Every MCU Phase 4 Movie, Series Marvel Announced at Comic-Con
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  3. Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: Lift-Off Time, How to Watch Mission Launch Live on Mobile, PC
  5. Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. Loki TV Series Follows The Avengers-Era Loki, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. Blade Reboot Set With Mahershala Ali, Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  10. Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.