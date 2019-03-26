Technology News
Reliance Jio Testing a Triple Pay Plan for GigaFiber Users, Access to Jio Home TV in Tow: Report

, 26 March 2019
Reliance Jio Testing a Triple Pay Plan for GigaFiber Users, Access to Jio Home TV in Tow: Report

Jio GigaFiber is still available to a limited number of consumers under the preview offer

Highlights

  • Jio GigaFiber triple pay plan has a validity of 28 days
  • Reliance Jio is testing the plan with its employees right now
  • Jio GigaFiber is still rolling out under the preview offer

Reliance Jio is reportedly testing a triple pay plan for Jio GigaFiber. This triple play plan bundles access to Jio Gigafiber, Jio Home TV, and Jio Apps in a single monthly package. Although Reliance Jio has started offering Jio Gigafiber connections in select cities around the country, the company is yet to announce the official plans and the current customers are being onboarded under the preview offer.

According to a report in TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio is testing the triple pay plan with its employees and the plan can be seen on the GigaFiber account dashboard. As of now, the company only seems to be listing a single triple pay plan, which has a validity of 28 days. The plan benefits include unlimited voice and data access up to 100GB, access to Jio Home TV, and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. There are no charges for the triple pay plan right now as it is under testing.

reliance jio triple play plan gigafiber Jio GigaFiber

Jio GigaFiber triple pay plan will be valid for 28 days
Photo Credit: TelecomTalk

The most interesting aspect of the triple pay plan is the inclusion of Jio Home TV service. It seems Reliance Jio is rebranding its GigaTV service and will be calling its Jio Home TV. Although Jio GigaFiber is now available to select consumers, we are yet to hear about the rollout of the Jio Home TV. It is possible that the company will test the service first with its employees via the triple pay plan, following which it may be offered to the existing non-exployee Jio GigaFiber consumers.

There is no word on when the triple pay plan will be offered to the regular Jio GigaFiber users and the company is yet to officially reveal when the GigaFiber service rollout will be expanded. We have reached out to Reliance Jio for more clarity on the GigaFiber triple pay plan and the official rollout of the service and will update the report when we hear back. 

Will Jio GigaFiber have the same impact that Jio 4G did? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Reliance Jio Testing a Triple Pay Plan for GigaFiber Users, Access to Jio Home TV in Tow: Report
