Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities

Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities

Jio's gross subscriber additions continue to be driven by Jio Phone models, SBI Caps Securities.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 14:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities

Jio's gross subscriber additions continue to be driven by Jio Phone models

Highlights
  • Jio's ARPUs have not improved despite tariff hikes
  • Most of its subscribers are on the 84-day plan
  • Net subscriber adds were muted due to churn of heavy voice users

Reliance Jio witnessed churn of 22 million heavy voice subscribers and its ARPUs have not improved despite tariff hikes as most of the subscribers are on the 84-day plan, analyst firm SBI Caps Securities has said, adding that net subscriber adds were muted due to churn of heavy voice users.

Jio's gross subscriber additions continue to be driven by Jio Phone models. The churn of 22 million heavy voice subscribers may have led to some adverse revenue impact this quarter.

Contribution from Jio Phone models continues to trend upwards, as such ARPU improvement was not seen much in this quarter. The improvement on account of December tariff hikes will be meaningfully visible from Q1FY21, SBI Caps Securities said.

Jio's Q3FY20 revenue was up 6 percent QoQ, net subscriber adds were muted due to churn of heavy voice users because of IUC tariffs and the Key focus area for Jio seems to be driving FTTH and enterprise markets. The ARPU improvement seen early FY21 onwards and no respite to incumbents on AGR issue may drive accelerated market share gains for Jio in the near to medium term, it said.

Jio reported revenue growth of 6 percent QoQ and EBITDA growth of 8 percent QoQ. One of the key highlights of the quarter was that Jio lost 22 million heavy usage smartphone subscribers which resulted in flat ARPUs despite two tariff hikes taken in the quarter.

Further, data consumption per subscriber moderated to 11.1GB/month (down 5 percent QoQ) while voice minutes of use (MoU) were reported at 760 mins/user (down 4 percent QoQ). The company also became a net recipient of IUC revenues this quarter onwards and some of the revenue growth during this quarter is also helped by improvement in traffic mix and IUC revenues.

If it was not for IUC revenues, ARPUs could have seen some marginal decline in this quarter as per our analysis. EBITDA margins were up 70 bps QoQ at 40 percent. EBIT margins rose 140 bps QoQ to 27.2 percent while PAT increased 36 percent QoQ to Rs. 1,350 crores after recognising an exceptional charge of Rs. 177 crores (estimated liability of the AGR dues), the analyst firm noted.

With Jio starting to charge for IUC mins, outgoing IUC calls as a percentage of total mins has come down from 62 percent to 48 percent in just the December 19 quarter itself. Jio is focusing on transitioning its FTTH test users to commercial plans by offering set top boxes which offer content and drive user engagement along with data usage. The Company believes network utilisation is still low hence it can handle more subscribers with limited capex and existing spectrum.

Q3FY20 capex reported at Rs. 3,000 crores (digital capex Rs. 2,500 crores) vs. Q2FY20 capex is Rs 5,000 crores. Q4FY20 quarter is showing healthy data consumption trends, and post tariff hikes, there is a shift in some subscribers moving from three month plans to two month plans. For Jio, Gross debt is Rs. 96,000 crores, capex for creditors Rs. 45,000 crores while outstanding spectrum liabilities are Rs. 19,000 crores and interest accrued Rs. 5,000 crores, SBI Caps Securities said.

The report said 22 million subscribers moving from Jio may have accrued to incumbents and we may see some gains particularly in Bharti on account of this in Q3FY20 numbers.

Secondly, the overall impact of tariff hikes is likely to be subdued for incumbents as well in Q3FY20 and on similar lines will be visible for them from FY21 onwards.

Separately, the recent dismissal of the review petition filed by the telcos in the AGR case weakens the visibility on Vodafone Idea's survival but difficult for us to model any subscriber gains for Jio till the time we get complete clarity on this aspect, it pointed out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SBI Caps Securities, Jio, Jio Phone
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera Module Leak Tips Two-Tone Design, 100x Digital Zoom Capabilities
Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  4. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  5. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  6. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
  8. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  9. Oppo F15 Review
  10. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera Module Leak Tips Two-Tone Design, 100x Digital Zoom Capabilities
  3. Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025
  4. Realme X2 Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Testing Applications Now Open: How to Apply
  5. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  6. Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
  7. COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
  8. Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name
  9. Asteroid Twice the Size of Big Ben to Skim Past Earth Today
  10. Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.