Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar have teamed up to launch the ‘Cricket Dhana Dhan Jio Dhana Dhan' offer for its subscribers. Jio is offering one year's Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership with a few of its prepaid plans. It has introduced the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 prepaid plans for users wherein they get the benefit of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription alongside data and voice benefits. This comes just weeks before the commencement of the IPL 2020 which will be live streamed on the OTT platform. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs. 399 for the whole year.

Jio has announced two new prepaid packs for its subscribers – Rs. 499 and Rs. 777. Both these plans offer one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs. 399. There is still no clarity on whether IPL 2020 live streaming will be offered for Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers or not. A recent report suggested that IPL 2020 live streaming will be restricted to Disney+ Hotstar Premium users only, however the OTT platform has made no official announcement regarding this as of yet.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription currently allows for live streaming of sports, and if Hotstar doesn't announce any specific change, IPL 2020 should be accessible for free for these Jio subscribers. The IPL 2020 tournament will begin on September 19 and continue through November 10 this year

The newly launched Jio Rs. 499 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data benefit and a validity of 56 days. After the data FUP is reached, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. This is only a data pack, and voice and SMS benefits do not get bundled with this plan. The Rs. 499 recharge offers complimentary access to Jio's suite of apps.

The new Rs. 777 Jio prepaid plan also offers 1.5GB of daily high speed data. It comes with additional 5GB data for the entire validity period. This comes to a total of 131GB of data for a validity of 84 days. After the data FUP is reached, Jio continues to offer unlimited data but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. This new plan also offers Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, 3,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day benefit. This plan, as mentioned, offers complimentary one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP which is priced at Rs. 399.

Other Jio plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

The other prepaid plans that offer complimentary one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription are priced at Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599. The Jio Rs. 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data and 6GB of additional data on top of the daily limit. It offers unlimited calling to Jio networks and 1,000 calling minutes to other networks. There are 100 SMS messages per day as well. The validity of this pack is just 28 days.

The Jio Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data and 10GB of additional total data to its subscribers. It offers unlimited calling to Jio networks and 12,000 calling minutes to other networks. Even this plan gives 100 SMS messages per day benefit, and complimentary access to premium Jio suite of apps. The validity of this plan is 365 days.

Additionally, the Rs. 612, Rs. 1,004, Rs. 1,206, and Rs. 1,208 Jio data packs also offer this benefit. The Rs. 612 pack offers 72GB of high speed data and 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The validity of this pack is tied to the existing base plan. The Rs. 1,004 prepaid plan offers a total of 200GB of data with a validity of 120 days. The cap on high speed data is 50GB for every 30 days after which the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Similarly, the Rs. 1,206 Jio pack offers a total of 240GB of high speed data with a cap at 40GB per month. The validity of this pack is also 120 days. Lastly, the Rs. 1,208 Jio pack also offers a total of 240GB of high speed data, but it comes with a cap of 30GB per month. The validity of this pack is 240 days and after the monthly cap is reached, data is continued to be offered at 64Kbps speeds.

