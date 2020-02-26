Technology News
loading

Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days

The Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio used to offer 365 days of validity earlier.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 February 2020 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days

Jio has reduced the validity of its long-term prepaid plan

Highlights
  • The Jio Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan offers 24GB of high speed data benefit
  • The plan now claims annual validity is 336 days and not 365 days
  • Jio recently announced Rs. 2,121 plan with 336 days validity as well

Reliance Jio has reduced the validity of its annual Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan. The pack used to offer 365 days of validity to its subscribers up until now, but that has now been reduced to 336 days. Jio is apparently considering 28 day validity as one month, and is offering twelve months of validity based on those calculations. This means that users will have to recharge additionally for 28 days at the end of the year, even after taking the annual plan.

The revised Jio Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan now offers 336 days of validity, instead of the earlier 365 days. All the other benefits remain the same, with 24GB of 4G data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 Jio to non-Jio voice calling minutes, and 3,600 SMS messages. Furthermore, it also offers complimentary subscription of Jio suite of apps as well, from streaming movies and TV shows, music, and other services. The reduced validity changes are seen on the company website, and on the MyJio app as well.

This comes just days after Jio launched its new long-term recharge plan, priced at Rs. 2,121. The validity of this plan is also 336 days, hinting at a pattern that Jio may be intending to continue for all of its future annual plans. This is disappointing, given that other telcos still offer 365 days validity on their annual plan offerings.

In any case, the Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. This plan also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Both the Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,121 prepaid plans offer reduced speed at 64Kbps after their prescribed ceiling limit is reached.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Rs 1299 Prepaid Plan, Jio
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 12 Launch Preparations May Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Related Stories

Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  4. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  7. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  8. Realme 6 Confirmed, Teased to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi With Full-Screen Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India Launch Date Announced as March 5, Features Teased
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11
  4. Facebook, Google, and Other Internet Giants Fight Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation
  5. Jio Sees Sharp Decline in New Subscribers in December Due to Tariff Hike: TRAI
  6. India to Launch Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 on March 5
  7. Chrome Gets Patch for a Zero-Day Flaw That’s Being Exploited in the Wild
  8. Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X, T, and L Series Refreshed With AMD Ryzen Pro 4000, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.