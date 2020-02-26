Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days

Reliance Jio has reduced the validity of its annual Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan. The pack used to offer 365 days of validity to its subscribers up until now, but that has now been reduced to 336 days. Jio is apparently considering 28 day validity as one month, and is offering twelve months of validity based on those calculations. This means that users will have to recharge additionally for 28 days at the end of the year, even after taking the annual plan.

The revised Jio Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan now offers 336 days of validity, instead of the earlier 365 days. All the other benefits remain the same, with 24GB of 4G data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 Jio to non-Jio voice calling minutes, and 3,600 SMS messages. Furthermore, it also offers complimentary subscription of Jio suite of apps as well, from streaming movies and TV shows, music, and other services. The reduced validity changes are seen on the company website, and on the MyJio app as well.

This comes just days after Jio launched its new long-term recharge plan, priced at Rs. 2,121. The validity of this plan is also 336 days, hinting at a pattern that Jio may be intending to continue for all of its future annual plans. This is disappointing, given that other telcos still offer 365 days validity on their annual plan offerings.

In any case, the Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. This plan also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Both the Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 2,121 prepaid plans offer reduced speed at 64Kbps after their prescribed ceiling limit is reached.

