Technology News
loading

Jio Rs. 102 Prepaid Plan Launched Specifically for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Rs. 102 Reliance Jio prepaid plan doesn't include Jio Prime Membership.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Rs. 102 Prepaid Plan Launched Specifically for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is offering Rs. 102 prepaid plan in Jammu and Kashmir through its retailers

Highlights
  • Rs. 102 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits
  • It also includes 100 SMS messages per day
  • The Jio plan comes with a validity of seven days

Reliance Jio has launched a Rs. 102 prepaid recharge plan in Jammu and Kashmir. Specifically designed for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra, the Rs. 102 Jio prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages per day for seven days. The plan also brings 0.5GB or 500MB of high-speed data on a daily basis throughout the validity. Unlike the Rs. 102 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio also has its Rs. 98 prepaid plan that provides 2GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. The operator also offers the Rs. 142 prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed data per day in addition to unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for 28 days.

Having said that, the Rs. 102 Jio prepaid recharge plan is exclusively meant for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. It notably doesn't include access to Jio apps since the Jio Prime Membership isn't applicable to the new plan. Furthermore, the Jio prepaid subscribers visiting Jammu and Kashmir can opt for the latest plan by purchasing a new local connection.

Reliance Jio is offering the Rs. 102 prepaid plan through its various retailers in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Similarly, it is available for the entire duration of the Amarnath Yatra.

The addition of the Rs. 102 prepaid plan would certainly help the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. But at the same time, tourists reaching Jammu and Kashmir from other states of India would avail the given benefits of the plan since the region has restrictions on the roaming facilities of prepaid subscribers from the rest of the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 102 Reliance Jio prepaid plan, Reliance Jio, Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Postpaid Cashback After Price Hike
Spider-Man: Far From Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
Honor Smartphones
Jio Rs. 102 Prepaid Plan Launched Specifically for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon, HMD Global Teases
  2. Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads
  3. Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  5. Google Photos Is Getting These New, Highly Useful Features
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  7. MIUI 10's Latest Beta Brings New Settings Menu, Password Manager: Report
  8. Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Edition With Iron Man-Themed Finish Announced
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.