Reliance Jio has launched a Rs. 102 prepaid recharge plan in Jammu and Kashmir. Specifically designed for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra, the Rs. 102 Jio prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages per day for seven days. The plan also brings 0.5GB or 500MB of high-speed data on a daily basis throughout the validity. Unlike the Rs. 102 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio also has its Rs. 98 prepaid plan that provides 2GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. The operator also offers the Rs. 142 prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed data per day in addition to unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for 28 days.

Having said that, the Rs. 102 Jio prepaid recharge plan is exclusively meant for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. It notably doesn't include access to Jio apps since the Jio Prime Membership isn't applicable to the new plan. Furthermore, the Jio prepaid subscribers visiting Jammu and Kashmir can opt for the latest plan by purchasing a new local connection.

Reliance Jio is offering the Rs. 102 prepaid plan through its various retailers in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Similarly, it is available for the entire duration of the Amarnath Yatra.

The addition of the Rs. 102 prepaid plan would certainly help the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. But at the same time, tourists reaching Jammu and Kashmir from other states of India would avail the given benefits of the plan since the region has restrictions on the roaming facilities of prepaid subscribers from the rest of the country.