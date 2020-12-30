Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites

Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites

Over 1,500 sites have already been damaged and vandalised and more incidents are being reported across Punjab.

By ANI | Updated: 30 December 2020 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites

Punjab Chief Minister Captain directed police to take action against those who were vandalising

Highlights
  • Almost 1,500 plus sites have already been vandalised till yesterday
  • Estimated cost of damage is already to the tune of hundreds of crores
  • A campaign was going on since last week of September, the letter said

Reliance Jio has written to Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) seeking their intervention into "incidents of sabotage and vandalism at Jio Network sites" in the state by unknown persons.

The letter alleges that police personnel at local level are not taking action or filing FIRs against vandalism and that is why such incidents are not stopping. Jio has requested the DGP to take action.

"With due respect we would like to bring to your kind notice that in your esteemed State of Punjab, the telecom infrastructure and digital services of Reliance Jio are being sabotaged and vandalised for the past few weeks by inciting violence and our employees are not being allowed to work to provide the uninterrupted telecom services, which is an essential service for the people of Punjab," Reliance Jio stated in its letter to the chief minister.

A malicious campaign was going on since last week of September against Reliance Jio, which has got escalated to the acts of sabotage and vandalism in the last few weeks, the letter further read.

"We have brought it to the notice of Chief Secretary, DGP Punjab and CEO-PBIP on 28.10.2020 itself by submitting representation but unfortunately the situation on the ground has only got worsened. Copies of the representation are enclosed for your ready reference," said Reliance Jio.

"Even during the curfew and lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, under your able leadership, Team Jio Punjab ensured near 100 per cent network availability to the people of Punjab," the company added.

Almost 1,500 plus sites have already been damaged and vandalised till yesterday and more incidents are being reported across Punjab. Estimated cost of damage is already to the tune of hundreds of crores, according to Reliance Jio.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take action against those who were vandalising mobile towers in the state.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance, Punjab farmer protest
Android’s Smart Text Selection Tool Adds Unit Conversion Feature, Redirects to Google
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  2. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price in India Dropped
  4. From WandaVision to Tandav, Here’s What to Stream in January 2021
  5. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  6. Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon
  7. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  8. Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for College Students
  9. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
  10. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. App Spending on Christmas Grew 35 Percent to $407 Million Globally: Sensor Tower
  3. Bitcoin Jumps to Record $28,600 as 2020 Rally Reaches New Heights
  4. Motorola Could Be Working on Flagship Phone With Quad-Curved Display, Leaked Renders Show
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Motorola Capri Plus Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench, Certification Websites
  8. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  9. Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites
  10. Android’s Smart Text Selection Tool Adds Unit Conversion Feature, Redirects to Google
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com